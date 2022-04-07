LINCOLN – The town of Lincoln may be headed to court over the Lincoln High School renovation/construction project.
It’s been nearly four months since the Lincoln Town Council became directly involved in discussions about the project. The town has been withholding payments to Gilbane Co., the construction company hired to do the job at LHS.
Town officials have refused to sign off on the last invoices to Gilbane, arguing that the money shouldn’t be released until a “punch list” of outstanding items was completed. They’ve been mostly mum about where negotiations stand between Lincoln, Gilbane, the architecture firm SMMA and owner’s project manager Colliers International – but the last two bills still have not been paid.
The Town Council met in executive session last week to discuss “potential litigation regarding the Lincoln High School renovation project.” When they emerged from closed session, they voted to have the solicitor and town administrator “act as-directed in executive session.” No further information was shared at the time.
The $60 million project – part renovation and part new construction – was approved by taxpayers in 2017. Construction came to a close last summer, and officials held a ribbon-cutting last October to celebrate.
Tensions between the town and construction company continued to escalate, and Gilbane threatened to walk-off the job a few months ago if the town kept withholding bill payments.
Individuals close to the discussions said the parties have been unable to agree on a punch list, and that each has come to the table with a different number of issues.
There were close to two-dozen unfinished or problem items, including heating and cooling failures, blinds not being installed, refrigerant piping issues, a leak in the boys locker room, crumbling walkways and concrete ramps, drainage concerns in the auto shop, and problems with a new projector screen that was overheating causing “great embarrassment” to school officials.
Before passing the dispute over to the Town Council and town solicitor in December, members of the LHS Building Committee were hopeful that things could be worked out without going to court.
Four months into closed-door discussions, the town has not officially filed any paperwork in Superior Court – but sources close to the matter said Lincoln is looking to hire a joint lawyer with the School Committee in order to move forward with potential litigation.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said on Tuesday that the town is exploring "all options available" to ensure a satisfactory final product.
"Since it is the position of the town that the project is not yet completed, we have not yet made final payments to the vendor," he confirmed.
Gould and School Committee chairman Joseph Goho said in separate statements that the town and school department are working collaboratively to ensure that their concerns are addressed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.