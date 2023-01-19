LINCOLN – The Lincoln High School Renovation Committee met at the senior center on Jan. 12 to discuss color choices and details for the new Physical Education Center courts.
The committee deliberated on the color of the mats surrounding the gym, the color of the court and the color of the lines on the court. No custom colors will be created, and instead the committee is working with the color palette the distributors have to match the Lincoln Lion blue as closely as possible.
Because there are different materials and manufactures for the mats, the floors and the wall panels, there will be an array of blues throughout the gym.
The base color of the courts will be a light gray, and will be covered in lines: dark blue lines for basketball, red lines for volleyball, yellow lines for pickleball and white lines for tennis.
Where lines intersect, the more dominant sport’s color will be on top. For example, if the blue of the basketball court overlaps with the yellow line of the pickleball court, the basketball court’s line will take priority.
The committee is currently trying to decide whether one basketball court can hold two pickleball games at once or if it can hold four. The concern with drawing lines for four pickleball courts is that the courts may go over the perimeter of the basketball court into the sidelines where spectators sit.
In terms of seating, the committee is leaning toward choosing portable bleachers that can be folded up and stored away depending on what event and how many people the complex is hosting. This final decision and the materials of the bleachers will be determined based on pricing and budget constraints.
Construction of the Physical Education Center at Lincoln High School remains on pace for a planned opening this fall.
