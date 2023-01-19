LINCOLN – The Lincoln High School Renovation Committee met at the senior center on Jan. 12 to discuss color choices and details for the new Physical Education Center courts.

The committee deliberated on the color of the mats surrounding the gym, the color of the court and the color of the lines on the court. No custom colors will be created, and instead the committee is working with the color palette the distributors have to match the Lincoln Lion blue as closely as possible.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.