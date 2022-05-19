The Lincoln High School Multi Class Reunion for classes from 1966 through 1974 will be held Sat., July 23, 5-10 p.m. at the Lincoln Senior Center, 150 Jenckes Hill Road. Cost is $60 per person. A tour of the recently renovated LHS campus takes place July 24 at 10:30 a.m. Meet in the LHS parking lot at 135 Old River Road.
For those who need further information, email lhsmultiyearreunion@gmail.com or call/text Mary Ann at 401-727-8982.Find the group at www.Facebook.com/groups/1338874632951910
Reunion committee members are John Zangari, Patricia Webster, Kathryn Tobey, Mary Ann Shallcross Smith, Bob Oster, Linda Butera Noble. Nancy McCaughey, Michele Kocon, Nancy Elderkin, Jack DeMello, Steve Baris, Valerie Breault, Rick Buckley, Melanie Aska and Deb Abraham.
