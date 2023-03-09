LINCOLN – The Town Council approved the High School Renovation Committee’s vote to authorize $70,000 from the owner’s contingency fund for the design and engineering of solar panels for the Physical Education Center, which would result in a net zero energy building.
“Not doing this project would cost us $100,000 dollars,” said Mario Carreno, a School Committee member and the R.I. Department of Education chief operating officer. Carreno explained that through a series of reimbursements, the solar panels project will actually result in a $100k profit for the town.
The estimated total cost of the solar panel installation is $825,000, and is eligible for both state and federal rebates of around $325,000, which would bring the cost of the town to about $500,000.
The state then allows the town to subtract rebates and send the rest of the project through school housing aid, resulting in a 54 percent reimbursement. Another 4 percent reimbursement on the entire PEC would subtract another $332,000 from the project, making the total aid $600,000.
The approval of this project is urgent, said town officials. The project must be approved by March 13 to qualify for a $75,000 reimbursement from the Renewable Energy Fund through the state.
Additionally, If the project is not finished by June 30, or the end of the current fiscal year, the town risks not getting the previously mentioned additional 4 percent (or $332,000) in state aid, resulting in the total reimbursement on the PEC to be 49.6 percent. With the solar panels, the town will receive a total 53.6 percent reimbursement on the PEC.
RISE representatives told the council that they do have the solar panels in stock, but would have to order certain accessories to make the project possible, providing another reason it was imperative that the council approve this project as soon as possible.
RISE assured the council that there are warranties associated with this work. Throughout the term, RISE is available to provide servicing, and that the financial projection includes an allowance toward maintenance. RISE officials estimate that the panels and associated parts have a lifespan of 20 to 30 years, with the ability to repair or replace individual solar panels if necessary.
This solar project is specifically designed to meet the needs of the PEC. The PEC roof will hold 75 percent of the solar panels needed to accommodate energy needs, while the other 25 percent of solar panels will be placed on the existing high school structure to support the PEC energy needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.