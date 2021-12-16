LINCOLN — Lincoln’s solicitor, attorney Tony DeSisto is advising that the Lincoln High School Building Committee continue to withhold payments to Gilbane Inc., the construction company hired for the high school renovation project.
The committee recently asked DeSisto to step in after voting to withholding payments on the grounds that a punch list of outstanding items have yet to be addressed in the six months following the turnover of the building.
DeSisto wrote to Gilbane about the committee’s decision. Speaking to the Building Committee on Dec. 9, he said Gilbane responded by insisting on payment, and threatening to stop all work on Dec. 17 if they aren’t paid.
“My advice to this body is to recommend to the Town Council that payment not be had before the punch list is resolved,” he said.
There are some items on the committee’s punch list that don’t match up with Gilbane’s punch list, DeSisto said, recommending that payment not be made for that reason.
If the punch list items aren’t addressed, he said the town will be facing a contract dispute.
“In construction this happens, not frequently, but regularly,” he told the committee, stressing that the situation is not totally unique.
“The difference is, you’re talking about an educational institution and you’re talking about kids. You want to see this project finished up, so it doesn’t have an impact on their education,” he said, advising the committee to take action so that the council can “get to work.”
The rest will likely play out in court.
“Optimistically, this may be resolved by Dec. 17. If not, I think you’re on good grounds to pursue this matter in court,” DeSisto told the committee.
They voted to act in accordance with his advice, referring the matter to the council and recommending that they continue to withhold the final two payments to Gilbane until the project is finished.
School Committee member Steven Carvalho commented that, just because Gilbane is required by contract to finish the job, “doesn’t mean they’ll put in their full effort on what’s left.”
“What would be problematic, for the students, if they dragged their feet?” he asked.
DeSisto said the students are the main concern, and that issues that may accrue liability will need to be addressed.
“That’s the first issue,” he said of the nonpayment.
Second, is the final survey of the property. The committee contends that the survey should have been included in the contractor’s scope of work, but that it was left out.
“My question is: was this a foreseeable or unforeseen issue?” he asked, noting that the question is loaded. The construction contingency covers costs incurred from unforeseen causes, so if it was not unforeseen, “it drops down to an error.”
The contingency is not inclusive of errors or programmatic changes, he said, so costs incurred as a result of an error by the contractor or subcontractor shouldn’t be paid out of the owner or construction manager’s contingency.
Derek Osterman, of Colliers International — the Owner’s Project Manager for the project — said Gilbane will likely want to communicate about both issues in the near future.
“They can come here and talk to you until the cows come home, but my opinion isn’t going to change on this,” DeSisto said. “On a contractual basis, you can’t do what they’re asking you to do. This is another matter to put to the Town Council for appropriate action.”
The committee responded by doubling down on a prior vote to deny Gilbane’s request to pay for the survey out of the contingency. DeSisto said he would bring the town’s terms to Gilbane via the council.
