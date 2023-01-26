LINCOLN – Brett Germani and Camila Tabora, Lincoln High School juniors involved in the Broadcast Journalism Career and Tech program, reinvent the way school news is delivered with “The Morning Roar.”
For the past several years, LHS students would create a daily video called “The Advisory Report,” where they would deliver basic school news to students and faculty.
“Not only was it really time consuming and hard to edit before school, but no one even watched it because it was the same format again and again. We wanted to do something with more personality.” said Tabora.
The Morning Roar being a weekly broadcast allows students to put all of their energy and effort into one production, filming and editing throughout the week instead of rushing to put together The Advisory Report before the start of the school day.
“The Advisory Report was a lot on our teacher, Mrs. (Doreen) Picozzi. She had to coordinate filming, decide who’s anchoring and edit everything herself, on top of teaching classes and running the journalism program” said Germani. “We thought we could create a whole new show to help ease that burden and make the content more interesting to students.”
Germani and Tabora say they are focused on getting the student body more involved in creating The Morning Roar and having the show appeal to a wider audience. Germani described their production style as “more approachable and less archaic.”
Some segments The Morning Roar has featured so far include: LHS sports updates, a series of “would you rather” questions answered by teachers and students, kindness shout-outs, and a safe driving public service announcement.
In addition to hosting The Morning Roar alongside Germani, Tabora has a recurring segment called “fit check” where she teaches viewers about a genre of fashion and how to dress in that style.
Germani considers editing one of his main skills, and is responsible for editing The Morning Roar.
“I love when you don’t think something will work out, then you edit it and it all comes together and people appreciate and like it,” he said.
So far, the Morning Roar has elicited a positive response, with more students and teachers watching, participating in and responding to segments, said the students.
Both Tabora and Germani joined the LHS Broadcast Journalism CTE because of their love for writing, storytelling and theater. The two are friends in and out of the classroom, and have been in acting classes and going to theater camps together.
Germani was further inspired to join the journalism program because of his mother and sister. Germani’s sister was in the same program at LHS, and his mother was a journalist.
“The Morning Roar and the whole journalism program is such a blast,” said Tabora. “Our students love our school and I love being able to showcase that through what we learn in CTE.”
Tabora and Germani plan on continuing the weekly episodes through the end of the school year, and hopefully into the 2023-24 academic year as well.
Visit the LHS journalism program’s Youtube account, @lhsjournalismacademy779, to watch the show.
