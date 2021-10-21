LINCOLN — During a particularly brief meeting on Monday, the Lincoln School Committee agreed to pay for additional parking at Lincoln High School.
Parking at LHS was reconfigured as part of the recently completed construction project there, which included moving the district’s administrative offices to the LHS campus. The front parking lot was re-striped to better accommodate buses and vehicles during pickup and drop-off, but additional parking spots have not yet been added to accommodate the administration wing.
School business administrator John McNamee said the Building Committee had approved $53,000 as part of the admin fit-out to pave and add parking.
At the time, he said the School Department was under the impression that it could amend its current Department of Environmental Management runoff permit, but that upon further research, they’ll need a new permit, which will require additional engineering services.
Those services will cost an additional $26,000, to include the design, engineering and permitting of the new parking area. The $53,000 for the actual construction of the lot will come out of the project contingency.
McNamee indicated that, with the School Committee’s approval, work on the new parking area would start “right away,” before the winter weather hits.
The work will be eligible for reimbursement under the umbrella of the LHS project.
