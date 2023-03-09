LINCOLN – This weekend, Lincoln High School presents the 56th Variety Show, “It’s All in the Mix.”
Variety Show faculty adviser Brandon Lahoud described the production as “a true return to form,” with around 90 cast members, compared to last year’s 60.
The show will consist of 10 song choices, four comedy skits, three dances and emcee intros, and will run for about 2.5 hours.
Due to COVID-19 and other unexpected circumstances, Variety Show 55, “We Survived,” was the first variety show since 2019; the almost three-year gap broke the tradition of an annual show. With Variety Show 56, LHS is making a return to normalcy by continuing their yearly display of talent.
The director is Matthew Connors and the assistant director of show is Cameron Surmeian. The music director is Myles Dupre with assistant music director is Carleton Fisher. Camilla Tabor is the comedy director. Melina DiOrio is the backstage director, with help from assistant backstage director Arianna Ando. The tech director and assistant director are Jacob Fernandes and Avery Brown. Melea LoPiccolo is the dance director and the girls’ and boys’ chorus line choreographer, and Lydia Magliocco is the hip-hop choreographer.
This year’s emcees are Alec Bucki, Malyneat Mon and Emily Sexton.
Roy Boudreau is also a faculty adviser alongside Lahoud.
“Seeing the camaraderie for each iteration of the show continues to bring lasting memories, not only for us, but for the current students and even those that are alumni of Lincoln High School that return yearly to see each new show,” said Lahoud.
The 56th Variety Show will take place at the LHS auditorium this Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 11, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m. Doors are open to the public an hour before each show.
Tickets are available at the LHS main office/main entrance, or can be purchased on the day of show for $10. Each ticket is numbered for the specific show. Tickets can be purchased with cash or with checks made out to Lincoln High School.
