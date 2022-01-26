NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library is continuing with no in-person indoor programming at least through the end of January, according to staff.
Assistant Circulation Manager Mary Albanese said the library is open as usual, and patrons may still browse and stay in the library. The Tale-gating Storytime program for little ones is held outside at Notte Park and remains a big hit with families, she said.
Mayor Charles Lombardi says residents shouldn’t expect other town-run facilities to change programming, noting that the library is run by a separate board that makes its own decisions. That said, great care is being taken at such facilities as the senior center or town pool, he said.
The library announced on Jan. 10 that out of an abundance of caution, all in-person programs were suspended for the month of January, encouraging patrons to check their website and Facebook page for updates on virtual and take-home activity programs.
• Tale-gating Storytime is held on Tuesdays through March 8, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Held at Notte Park in the lower lot, join Miss Lynda and Miss Jenny for songs, movement and stories, all outside. Be prepared for fun times and some chilly weather, and even some snow play. Registration is required, and masks are encouraged.
• Mystery Book Club meets Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m. The next discussion will be on “Irene” by Pierre LeMaitre. Copies are available at the circulation desk. For more information, visit www.nprovlib.org or call Sara in reference at 401-353-5600, ext. 3.
• The library has two digital players from The Rhode Island Office of Library & Information Services that can be lent out to patrons who want to learn about the Talking Books program. This program is for people who are blind, have vision impairment, or can’t read standard print material. For more information, or to download an individual application, visit olis.ri.gov/tbl/index.php. Call or stop by the Reference Department for more information.
In accordance with a state executive order and local municipal decision, patrons must wear a mask inside the library or show proof of vaccination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.