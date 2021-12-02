SCITUATE – The Scituate Town Council is giving owners of Famous Pizza a chance to pay its back taxes to the state and town as it conditionally approved its liquor license Tuesday, but the council stopped short of doing the same with Country Liquor Store, which has not occupied a physical building in more than four years.
Famous Pizza, at 92 Hartford Pike, owes back taxes to both the state and town, though the owner, John Lang, has not been able to pay for three years. According to Town Clerk Peggy Long, Famous Pizza has not sold alcohol on the premises in more than a year.
The council on Tuesday approved Famous Pizza’s license, though the business can’t sell alcohol until taxes are paid.
Licenses expired at midnight on Nov. 30.
Long said Lang could lose the liquor license if the town decides to not approve it for Famous Pizza, adding that Scituate still has one additional available Class BVL liquor license, which allows for the sale of beer and wine.
“We cannot grant a license no matter what we want to do without him being whole with the state,” Long said.
Long said if it comes down to no open licenses, and he hasn’t met the criteria for his license, the town can grant the license to someone else.
Councilor Gary Grande said Lang was given opportunities with the tax collector to have tax payment arrangements and agreements, but Lang missed each opportunity. Grande said even with leniency last year on late payments due to COVID, Lang was not able to catch up.
“Now we’re three years into this. There’s a concern there. Other people are required to pay their taxes,” Grande said.
Councilor Jim Brady moved to approve allowing Famous Pizza to have the license, but it will not be granted by the state until he is up to date on his taxes. Brady said he supported Lang, and said to give him the benefit of the doubt to catch up..
“We have a history with Famous Pizza. They’ve donated a lot of money to the town over the years. Are we going to leave him hanging when he’s down and out?” Brady said.
The council this week voted to postpone a vote on a Class A Liquor license for General Country Store/Country Liquor Store until a later date.
The store, owned by former Councilor Nick Izzi, has remained unopened since 2016 when a fire damaged the building. In 2020, the council offered Izzi an extension on his license contingent on him presenting the town a permitting license by March 2020.
At the time, Izzi said he was working with lenders to buy out his ex-wife’s business, and was waiting to present a single package to the council on plans for the building. The council also extended his license in 2019.
According to Grande, Izzi has not returned to the council with plans, and is now delinquent with tangible taxes.
“We’ve never heard from him,” Grande said.
Brady said the council gave Famous Pizza the benefit of the doubt, and should also extend it to Country Liquors.
But Council President Abbie Groves argued that Famous Pizza has an open building, with hours of operation and a functioning business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.