PAWTUCKET – Ask Yvette Marguerite (Plante) Mueller what her secret to a long life is, and she’ll give you a few answers: Good genes, healthy eating, lots of walking and other activity, and even an occasional nonalcoholic beer have all chipped in to help her reach the century mark.
Mueller, who will turn 100 years old on March 26, has been a resident of the Jeanne Jugan Residence in Pawtucket for the past 15 years. She grew up in a home on Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence, a house that was moved to Manchester Farm Road in Lincoln to make way for construction of the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary. She previously lived at Chimney Hill in Cumberland.
One of her two daughters, Elaine Koback, said her mom has always been a big believer that “you can’t just sit around and do nothing,” playing golf, walking, staying social, and volunteering. She’s often been known for getting the crew together at the nursing home for cards or bingo, maintaining her love of socialization during the pandemic.
Her deep Catholic faith is the cornerstone of all she does, said Koback of her mom, who was previously a member of Presentation Church, St. Joseph Church in Cumberland, and St. Edward’s previously on Weeden Street in Pawtucket.
When representatives from Smucker’s reached out about honoring Mueller for her 100th birthday and asked her to what she attributes her longevity, she responded that the keys have been to do everything in moderation, to always do the right thing, and to drink that occasional beer. Her father, who drank quite a bit, lived to 10 days shy of age 97, and her grandfather lived to age 99. She has always looked much younger than her age, said her family, and her daughter said she’s always been a “nutrition nut.”
Mueller was the second of seven children born to Godfrey J. Plante Jr. and Flora (Brillon) Plante on March 26, 1922. The family home where she was born was built by her father at 1083 Mineral Spring Ave. in the Marieville section of North Providence.
The village was an important part of their heritage, as her grandparents from both sides of her family immigrated from Quebec and founded the village in honor of their former home. The Brillon family home, which still stands today, was built when Charles Street was just a dirt path. Her grandfather, Philippe Brillon, carved the altars in the first parish-built church. The family spoke French, and didn’t learn English until they attended Presentation Church’s school.
Living during the Great Depression was difficult for the growing family, and bartering was common. Her father would often perform property repairs or improvements in exchange for medical or dental services for the family. He would pay Yvette and her sister, Claire, a penny apiece for nails they removed from lathe boards that he would straighten and reuse.
Always a hard worker, said Koback and her cousin Deborah Imondi, Mueller worked outside the home at the Lorraine Mills in Pawtucket, making cloth and eventually meeting and marrying her husband Harvey Roberts, a man she was married to for 31 years. They had a daughter, Elaine, now married to Steve Koback.
Years later, still wanting more children, Mueller says she prayed to Mary and was eventually blessed with another child, Beverly, who is 12 years Elaine’s junior.
During those early childhood years, said Elaine, her mom was known as the friendly Avon lady, delivering catalogs and cosmetics to friends and neighbors in North Providence, Pawtucket and Lincoln. She also volunteered for the American Red Cross for 25 years, later working at The Miriam Hospital in the central supply department until she retired.
When Harvey died in 1981, she began to travel to foreign countries, enjoying each of the experiences. She took up golf in her 60s, thoroughly enjoying the sport and teaching her children and grandchildren to play.
Mueller would later marry Frederick Mueller, whose namesake son, Brother Frederick, served at La Salle Academy.
Mueller was soon widowed again, but stayed busy, serving as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels while living in Cumberland.
She began in her residence at the Jeanne Jugan Residence in their apartments, then to assisted living, and finally to their nursing home. She attributes her excellent care and well-being to the devoted Little Sisters of the Poor and exceptional staff there.
Mueller has two daughters, a son-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren, and one surviving brother, all wishing her well as she prepares to turn 100.
“Her life of faith, service to others, love for family and friends, sense of humor, optimism in the face of adversity, and an occasional O’Doul’s have all contributed to her longevity of 100 years, and we wish her many more,” said her family in a joint statement.
