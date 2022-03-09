NORTH PROVIDENCE – The University of Rhode Island has named lifelong North Providence resident and former town police officer Paul Ricci as police deputy chief for URI’s Department of Public Safety, the first person to hold the position of deputy police chief in the university’s history.
Ricci previously had a 21-year career with the North Providence Police Department and held several positions during his tenure there. In 2013, he decided to make the change and went to the URI Police Department. In 2017, he was promoted to a URI police sergeant, and in 2019, he was promoted to lieutenant, a position he held until his recent promotion.
Ricci said that when Michael Jagoda was promoted from police major to police chief and director of public safety, URI eliminated the position of major and replaced it with the higher rank of deputy chief.
URI’s Department of Public Safety held a nationwide search to fill the new position. Ricci said that since he had been in law enforcement since 1992, he felt as though he had the qualifications and experiences that made him a good fit to apply for the position.
Since being awarded the position, he said he’s been enjoying the new job, saying it’s been invigorating for him and that it has refreshed his perspective. He now works more closely with students and has a greater leadership role within the department.
“Law enforcement is a calling and doing it in a different capacity now, where I’m dealing with students who are really trying to learn and better themselves, is a good experience,” he said. “The approach is a little different, although the end result is the same, we want people to do the right thing and be safe.”
Ricci said working on a college campus gives him the opportunity to help students when they make a minor mistake. For example, if a student has a problem and breaks a window on campus, URI police have ways to deal with it where they are able to turn it into a learning experience rather than needing to only penalize someone.
“The good news is that students are here for a good reason, they want to become better citizens, they want to be more educated, we have a really good community and we partner well with the students,” Ricci said. “A lot of it is education rather than enforcement. The difference would be that the group is motivated to get a degree and we are here to make sure they can do it safely.”
Ricci said working URI’s campus is far different from working in the town of North Providence.
“By that I would say that we don’t have career criminals here, and we don’t have a lot in North Providence either, thankfully, but there are some people who have many years of criminal background and they are just not interested in becoming part of society,” he said. “But students and younger folks who earned it and worked hard to get to college don’t want to jeopardize that and ruin their future.”
Prior to his career in law enforcement, Ricci earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Roger Williams University and his master’s in education from URI. Being back on URI’s campus has also been a rewarding experience.
“It’s a great place to learn and grow. To be a part of that and keep people safe at the same time, it’s a full circle for me,” he said. “I began my career here and to see all the success stories here is great. We have a complex sometimes being a small state, but a lot of great things have come out of this state, so I’m just proud to be a part of it.”
