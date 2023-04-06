SMITHFIELD – Traffic improvements on Route 44 are continuing to move forward, says Town Manager Randy Rossi, including a potential easy resolution.
Rossi’s statements come, he said, after a positive meeting with the Rhode Island State Traffic Commission.
Rossi said commission members showed preliminary modeling for a synchronized light added at Greenville Avenue and synchronized with the one at Smith Avenue to help with traffic flow during peak times.
The timing needs to be smoothed out before being sent through models to test its effectiveness, Rossi said. He added that the idea, brought up by Councilor John Tassoni, looks promising.
Rossi said the commission met with Tassoni and Councilor Sean Kilduff, as well as Rep. Greg Costantino and Sen. David Tikoian.
Tassoni said he anticipates more answers from the commission in the next two weeks. He said one alternate idea is to remove the light at Smith Avenue and put in a light just at Greenville Avenue.
Traffic flows reach their peak traveling east on Route 44 from Glocester toward Pleasant View Avenue during the morning, and are heaviest going west in the afternoon, Tassoni said. A light at Greenville Avenue in the afternoon would make taking a left turn onto Route 44 safer, he said. In the morning, drivers can simply take a right onto Route 44.
“It’s a very difficult location to make everyone happy,” he said.
Tassoni said taking a left turn onto Route 44 from Greenville Avenue continues to be a treacherous procedure, citing the many accidents in the area.
“The same for coming out of Smith Avenue, a lot of people got hurt there,” he said.
He added that the problem lies in the lack of space to put in a roundabout at the busy intersection, and a traffic study for that would take “years and years.”
Other options of putting an alternate route behind Newport Creamery would also take years to build and require purchasing land by eminent domain. Tassoni concedes it’s not an easy fix, and it is hard to get everyone to agree on a solution. In the past, town and state officials put up a sign prohibiting left turns from Greenville Avenue during peak hours, but the sign was largely ignored by drivers.
“We’re taking this one step at a time, we had a good meeting,” Tassoni said.
Tikoian explained that the state is using a computer program to simulate how lights would operate in Route 44. He said they are testing out multiple options, including keeping the light at Smith Avenue as well as at Greenville Avenue.
Simulators will add into the equation the Greenville Fire Department light needed when station personnel respond to calls.
Tikoian recalled that when he was growing up, there was always a light at Smith Avenue and Pleasant View Avenue, but the light at Austin Avenue is relatively new. While that might be the cause of delays, he said, the addition of the 295 exit 10 ramp is when he noticed traffic being a real issue on Route 44 in Greenville.
“Quite frankly, the traffic increases occurred when they put in the new 295 ramp for Citizens Bank,” he said.
Kilduff agreed that the meeting was positive.
“We’re grateful to have received the enormous feedback and local and state official will be prepared to give further updates in the next few weeks,” he said.
(1) comment
Glad they’re trying to fix this.
Any easier route 44 Smithfield fix would be “left turn on yield” for the lights at A&W, Stop & Shop, KFC, and Yamatos.
Collectively drivers have wasted hours waiting for these green arrows with zero oncoming traffic.
