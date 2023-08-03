LINCOLN – Lighthouse at Lincoln asks town officials to commit to empathy by making Lincoln a “dementia friendly community.”
At the July 25 Town Council meeting, Amber Evans, director of memory care and resident engagement for LCB Senior Living, and Ted Doyle, vice president of marketing and communications, presented on what it means to be such a community and why it’s important that Lincoln become one.
“We’re engaging with our communities to see what we can do to partner to build awareness in the community among citizens and businesses to make communities more empathetic,” said Doyle.
By spreading education and information, Doyle said LCB Senior Living hopes to make both individuals and business owners aware of the ways they can be more supportive and inviting to people who are suffering from various forms of dementia.
“Six million Americans who are 65 and older are living with this disease. We only expect this number to grow,” said Evans.
She said she’s seen many towns across the country participate in programs promoting dementia awareness, and that programs are largely free.
“We would be doing most of the work, but we need the town’s support and partnership to make it truly effective,” said Doyle.
To help move Lincoln toward the goal, Lighthouse is proposing that they offer public classes on how to become a better caregiver to someone with dementia.
They said they also hope to create intergenerational programming throughout town to raise awareness about dementia among students by speaking about the illness at schools to help educate students who may have loved ones who are suffering.
Additionally, Lighthouse staff say they want to create opportunities for students to get involved with the elderly community.
Doyle said Lighthouse would reach out to local establishments and corporations and speak to employees about the ways they can better welcome and accommodate those with dementia and their caregivers.
Doyle mentioned that LCB Senior Living could create a logo or a sticker that businesses could display in their window to let residents know they are a safe place and friendly to those with dementia.
Evans said she often works with caregivers, and that sometimes their loved one’s dementia has become so severe that they feel they can’t take them out in public. By promoting a supportive environment, she said businesses can help to increase the quality of life for both the person with dementia and their families.
Steps the town can take to help support the initiative include hanging a banner in Town Hall to show a commitment to this cause, communicating with different town departments about any resources offered by Lighthouse, displaying resources on the town website, co-signing letters that may be distributed to local businesses, and participating in press events.
“All of these things, we think, could go a long way towards strengthening the unity around this effort,” said Doyle, who described training and empathy as essential.
Councilor Pam Azar said this is a “win-win for everybody,” since it would be free for the town and would spread a positive message.
Azar said her mother suffered from dementia, and that she understands how crucial help and education are.
Councilor Bruce Ogni supported the initiative.
“Anything we can do to educate the folks who are dealing with it and help in any way, I would be for it 100 percent,” he said.
Ogni said his mother suffered from dementia and recently died because of it, and that seeing someone “who was so vibrant” become “a shell of themselves” was the most challenging thing he and his family have ever dealt with.
Council President Keith Macksoud said he believes Lighthouse is providing a “needed and valuable service to the town and its residents” by educating first responders on how to properly assist someone with dementia.
That aside, Macksoud said after the presentation at the council meeting that the council was left with more questions than answers.
“What parameters do we need to meet, what goals to achieve, what a plan would look like and what is the cost involved?” he asked.
“Research will have to be done to see if a community can partner with a for-profit private entity. Are they expecting the town to gently pressure its businesses to comply with being “dementia friendly” by signing onto letters and offering window stickers? Are they expecting a statute to be created?”
There was nothing for the council to vote on, so Macksoud said the next step for Lighthouse would be to reach out to Town Administrator Phil Gould to develop a plan, demonstrate how it has worked in other communities, and then provide that information to the council.
