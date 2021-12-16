The deadline for The Valley Breeze’s Bright Lights Holiday Contest has been extended one day, to 5 p.m. today, Dec. 16.
Residents from the Blackstone Valley area can submit entries either to be judged or to add to our tour guide.
For the winners, there will be prizes in seven top categories, including a $100 gift card for the Best in Show winner from lead sponsor Depault’s Hardware, 2000 Mendon Road in Cumberland.
Other categories, judged by a panel of Breeze staffers, will win lesser gift cards to various local businesses. Categories include Most Creative, Most Community Spirit, The Spirit of Christmas Award, Best Classic Christmas, Best Movie Theme, and Best Youth Display.
• All photo and/or video submissions should be sent to ethan@valleybreeze.com and jess@valleybreeze.com by 5 p.m. on Thursday.
• Entered displays should be lit up nightly through Christmas Day, as The Breeze is building an online guide for people to drive by and see the displays.
• Winners will be announced in next week’s editions.
