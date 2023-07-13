LINCOLN – Although they competed at different bench press competitions, father-son duo John and Derrek A’Vant from Lincoln both brought home the gold medal in their respective age and weight categories.
Back in April, The Breeze reported that John A’Vant was competing in the U.S. Police and Fire National Championship Games in San Diego, California, in an effort to raise money and awareness for the North Stars Special Olympics Powerlifting team.
The North Stars was started by John and his wife, Liz A’Vant, back in 2018, though the couple has been involved in the Special Olympics for around 15 years through Derrek, who now lifts with the North Stars.
While Derrek trained for the Special Olympics Summer Games at the University of Rhode Island, John trained alongside him for the U.S. Police and Fire competition.
At the Summer Games, Derrek won two gold medals: one for deadlift and one for bench press.
Less than two weeks later, John took home the gold for the bench press competition at the USPFC, and set the national record for his age and weight, 60-64 age class and weight category of 165 pounds.
John’s performance goal was to bench 300 pounds at the competition. He nearly reached it, benching 292.5 pounds.
John said the main reason for competing was to raise money for the North Stars. He told The Breeze he considers the fundraising to be a success. To date, the A’Vants have raised around $4,000, with an original goal of raising $5,000 for the North Stars.
This money will go to purchasing new equipment and uniforms for the team. John said the equipment the North Stars currently use is old, and that the condition of the materials makes working out challenging for athletes with sensory sensitivities. New equipment will be more comfortable and accessible for team members.
He also said that new uniforms will be great motivation for the North Stars to continue to practice and be a part of the team.
John said that God willing, both him and his son will continue lifting and competing, and that he is grateful for the support that he, Derrek, and the North Stars Powerlifting Team have received.
