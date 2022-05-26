WOONSOCKET – House District 49 State Rep. Steven Lima and Jon Brien issued a joint news release Wednesday announcing that Lima will not be seeking re-election and that Brien will be a candidate for the vacant seat.
“I was honored to provide District 49 with common sense representation and to work closely with the solid leadership of Speaker Joe Shekarchi over the past two years, however, my growing business will no longer afford me the time to effectively execute my duties at the Statehouse,” said Lima, who was elected in 2020. “Fortunately, I am happy to announce that District 49 and the city of Woonsocket will be in good hands with an experienced individual who will bring a strong voice of common sense to a body that urgently needs it. Although it is time for me step aside, I am confident in doing so knowing that Jon Brien is willing to step up to serve the people of this district.”
Brien, who previously served in the General Assembly from 2006 to 2012 for District 50 and who most recently served four years on the Woonsocket City Council as council vice president, said, “Anyone who knows me knows that I am a huge advocate of civics and public service. Although I have been out of elected office for the past two years, I have continued to find significant ways in which to serve my community.”
As the election year approached, he said he was weighing a return to public service when Lima contacted him to let him know that he had decided not to seek re-election. He said he reassessed the situation and quickly determined that he could best serve the city and state by running for the seat.
“I am grateful for Rep. Lima’s confidence and his service, and particularly for the principled positions he took during his time in the General Assembly,” he said. “I look forward to the coming campaign and returning to the Statehouse to provide balanced representation and the type of sensible leadership that our city and our state so desperately need.”
Democrat Alex Kithes is also running for the seat.
