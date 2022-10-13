LINCOLN – The future of one of Lincoln’s oldest and arguably saddest playgrounds remains to be decided.
Lime Acres Park off Jenckes Hill Road was set for an upgrade last year when the town applied for a grant to replace aged playground equipment and improve the roadway.
Those plans fell through when town leaders learned the project was not selected for a 2022 Rhode Island Recreation Acquisition and Development Grant.
If approved, the grant would have covered up to 80 percent of the total project cost, for a maximum up to $400,000. There was a resolution before taxpayers at this year’s Financial Town Meeting to pay an additional $100,000 for the park project, but the resolution was abandoned when the grant fell through.
Hope isn’t totally lost for renovations at Lime Acres, said Town Administrator Phil Gould, who told The Breeze that town leaders are still committed to the project. It’s been about a decade since Lime Acres has seen any upgrades, after its pavilion and basketball courts were renovated in 2012.
As with all of the town’s parks and open spaces, he said Lincoln makes improvements whenever it can.
“Lime Acres is certainly one area of town that we need to make some improvements on as we look at our capital needs,” Gould said. That includes:
• Updating the roughly 30-year-old playground equipment and adding an ADA-compliant hard path to access the playground area. They hope to install barrier-free equipment so that the playground may be enjoyed by differently-abled children.
• Making improvements to the park’s interior access road, replacing problematic subsoil and resurfacing the roadway and parking area. “That driveway is horrific,” Gould acknowledged.
• Addressing the lack of athletic space, a growing concern across town as multiple groups compete for limited field space.
“As a town we need to identify our capital priorities, and playing fields are really a priority right now,” Gould said. “Just because the DEM grant did not work out does not mean that more will not be available, and we’re actively trying to find other opportunities to fund this.”
The existing field at Lime Acres is used for multiple sports, including middle school softball, field hockey and a local soccer league.
Gould met last month with representatives from several youth sports organizations to discuss availability of athletic space, he said, in an effort to improve coordination between all parties.
“We’re all in this together … we all share the same field space, so getting everyone in the same room to talk about priorities was important,” he said. “There’s only so many fields, so we have to be creative.”
The addition of solar lights at certain fields has helped, he said, by extending playing hours until after dark.
“It’s not ideal, but it’s extra lighting,” he said. “It’s something we can do on a temporary basis to have practice space until we can find more permanent solutions.”
