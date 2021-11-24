LINCOLN – A small number of limited-edition ornaments depicting Lincoln’s iconic twin silos at Butterfly Farm are being reissued this year, just in time for Christmas.
A recent fundraiser to help restore the aging silos to their former glory garnered more than $31,700 in less than a month.
“Today marks the first day of silo restoration,” stated a Nov. 15 post from the farm. “We cannot thank all of you enough for your donations, your posts, your shares and every other way you have supported us through this process. Never did we think this was going to happen so quickly, and we sincerely thank all of you for everything you have done to make this a reality.”
In conjunction with the rebuilding of the silos, Richard DiMase, longtime organizer of ornament planning and sales along with the town’s former recycling coordinator Dave Sales, decided to reissue a limited number of the town’s twin silo Christmas ornaments, which were originally sold in 2000.
“We’ve been doing this since 1996,” DiMase said of the town ornaments. “In 2000, we decided to honor the silos, which are really part of Lincoln. We sold out of them, and we’ve had a lot of requests to reissue them.”
There will only be 150 ornaments up for grabs with this re-issuance.
“We think restoring the silos demanded that we put this ornament back out,” said DiMase. “We’re thrilled to partner with (Butterfly Farm owner) Dan Flynn to do this. This will probably be the last opportunity to buy it.”
DiMase credited Sale, who he said was instrumental in the effort to reissue the silo ornaments. Many of the ornaments, including the silo, were designed by Diane Moneghan, the artist behind Lincoln’s 2020 ornament, which is a map of Lincoln celebrating the town’s 150th anniversary.
“I’ve wanted to do a map for a while. This looks spectacular. All of the little villages and the rivers and roads, plus the 150th logo and town shield … that ornament is really super,” DiMase said.
About 260 of those ornaments were issued originally, but they sold out so quickly, DiMase said they made 150 more.
They were sold, along with T-shirts, at the 150th anniversary fireworks and food trucks event at Lincoln High School early this month. By the end of the event, he said there were only 10 ornaments left.
Four went to Town Hall, four to Ted’s Paints and two to Lincoln Gardens to sell. T-shirts, as well as the re-issued silo ornaments, are for sale at those locations, in addition to We Roast Coffee.
Retired ornaments, whenever available, cost $10, while the new and reissued ornaments cost $20.
Past ornaments include the Historic Arnold House, Hannaway Blacksmith Shop, North Gate, the Manville Music Hall, Manville’s World War I memorial, Kirkbrae, the Hot Potato School, the Kelly House, Lincoln Woods, the Lonsdale drive-in theater and the Milk Can building.
There are 21 total.
The town’s ornaments typically focus on historic buildings and landmarks, but perhaps its most coveted ornament is the one depicting Albion’s traffic beacon.
DiMase hinted that there’s a chance that the traffic beacon ornament could be reissued, in a very limited number, within the next few years.
“Hold your breath, that might be coming,” he said, adding that they’ve also considered making an ornament of the Friends Meetinghouse.
The funds from the ornaments, which are made at Lincoln-based ChemArt, are donated to a number of community projects. This year, DiMase said the ornament committee made a contribution to help restore the silos.
In the past, they donated $23,000 to the town to move the Hot Potato School to Chase Farm Park, and helped set up a trust fund to clean historic cemeteries.
The silos at Butterfly Farm date back to the 1950s, and have since deteriorated.
The plan is to make the silos structurally sound, and with a fresh coat of paint, to restore them to their original condition. Flynn said the U.S. flag, which once flew between the two silos, will also return.
