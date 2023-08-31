LINCOLN – Many town leaders are identifying politically as independent, and more than half of Lincoln voters are registered as independent as well.
As of August, the secretary of state’s office reports that Lincoln has 16,389 registered voters. A total of 8,613, or 53 percent, of those voters are registered as independent or unaffiliated.
Some 5,181 Lincoln voters, or 32 percent, are registered Democrats, and 2,595, or 16 percent of town voters, are registered Republicans.
Town Administrator Phil Gould, Town Council President Keith Macksoud of District 3, District 1 Councilor Arthur “TJ” Russo, District 2 Councilor Bruce Ogni, and water commissioners Edward Fox and Louis Long from Districts 1 and 5 all ran in the 2022 election as independents and were victorious.
Though Rhode Island overall trends more toward Democrats, Lincoln’s voting registration is reflective of many other similar communities in state.
As of August, about 44 percent of registered voters in Rhode Island are independent, 44 percent are registered Democrats, and 12 percent are registered Republicans.
On Sept. 5, the state will hold a primary election to replace David Cicilline as U.S. representative for Rhode Island’s first congressional district.
Cicilline resigned from this position in May to become the president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation.
Rhode Island has a ‘semi-closed’ party primary system, meaning that someone can only vote in their party’s primary, so registered Democrats can only vote in the Democratic primary and registered Republicans can only vote in Republican primary elections.
If someone is registered as independent or unaffiliated, they can vote in either party’s primary election.
Once someone votes in a primary, however, they are considered a member of that party until they disaffiliate, which is done by filing a change of party designation form at the polling place after voting or by submitting a new voter registration form at any time. The disaffiliation takes effect in 30 days.
According to the RI Department of State vote tracker, at the time of publication, Lincoln has received 69 early votes. Sixty were early in-person votes, while nine ballots were mailed in.
There are 13 Democrats and two Republicans in the upcoming congressional election.
While early voting has begun, primary voting officially takes place on Sept. 5, with the actual special election scheduled for Nov. 7.
To find more on the primary special election and the special election, or to find a polling location in Lincoln, visit the RI Department of State website.
To find one’s polling location, input the required information and a list of polling locations will appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.