LINCOLN – The Lincoln School Department is adding two new administrators to the district: Mariel Casali as dean of students at Lincoln Middle School and Marissa Gauvin as assistant principal at Northern Elementary School.
Gauvin has spent the past two decades teaching in Scituate schools. Two of those years were at North Scituate Elementary teaching 4th-graders, and two were spent at Clayville Elementary teaching 5th-graders.
Gauvin then moved to Hope Elementary, where she taught for 15 years. Most recently, Gauvin acted as the Title I reading and math interventionist at Hope.
Like Hope Elementary, Northern is the only elementary school in Lincoln that is a Title I school, designating a federal education program supporting low-income students. Funds are distributed to the schools, and eligibility is determined by the number of students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch.
As a Title I interventionist, Gauvin worked with students who scored below the 40th percentile on benchmark assessments.
Northern being Title I isn’t the only thing that sparked Gauvin’s interest in Lincoln schools.
“Lincoln has so many fantastic things going on like construction, new programs and great administrators. I’m especially excited to have the opportunity to work with Lianne Denham, she’s very impressive,” she said.
During her first year as assistant principal, Gauvin told The Breeze she wants to learn about teachers, staff, parents and students, and the inner workings of the Northern community.
“I’m looking forward to observing, listening and learning,” she said. “I want to see how things at Northern work. From there, I’ll be able to determine how I can best serve the school and the students; serving and helping students is truly my passion.”
Gauvin said she is “incredibly grateful” for this new journey, and can hardly wait for the school year to begin.
“Everything about this is so exciting. I wish I could fast forward to the first day of school and start welcoming students and families back,” she said.
Casali, new dean of students at Lincoln Middle School, taught 1st-graders at Northern for one year. Prior to that, she taught various grade levels at Globe Park Elementary in Woonsocket for four years.
As dean of students, Casali said the majority of her role will be in supporting students inside and outside the classroom.
“Anything involving students will most likely involve me,” said Casali. “Whether it’s during school, before and after school during extracurricular activities, or acting as a liaison between staff and students.”
Casali said she’s passionate about student attendance and positive behavior interventions and supports. As dean, Casali is excited to focus on these key elements of student conduct to ensure student success.
“Middle school is of course a huge transitional period. All of the elementary schools are merging, and for the first time, students are beginning to think about their future. It’s really necessary that they have a strong support system, and I’m ecstatic that I get the chance to be the person to help them,” said Casali.
Casali said she’s also looking forward to working collaboratively with the other administrators in the middle school, and that she’s thankful for the opportunity to continue working with district administrators like Supt. Larry Filippelli and Assistant Supt. Kevin McNamara.
