Several members of Lincoln’s boards and commissions are past due for renewals, officials confirmed this week.
The terms of two Planning Board members, a member of the Parks and Recreation Commission, two Juvenile Hearing Board members and a Conservation Commission member have expired.
The town is also attempting to fill two vacancies on the Budget Board, one on the Personnel Board and an alternate position on the Juvenile Hearing Board.
Asked about the expirations, Town Council President Keith Macksoud said they inadvertently stopped tracking the terms after Karen Allen resigned as town clerk in 2019.
She was succeeded by Deputy Clerk Monique Clauson, who left the position following her arrest in December 2020, when she was accused of appropriating approximately $69,000 in town funds for her personal use between 2011 and 2020.
The case was moved from 3rd Division District Court to Superior Court in June. Clauson was arraigned in August and pleaded not guilty. The case is still open.
The town hired Lillian Silva as clerk in April. Macksoud said Silva has been “phenomenal,” and that she started “back-tracking to see what was going on with the appointments.”
“People started calling, concerned that their terms were expiring,” he said. “Honestly, we weren’t as council-people paying attention to those dates, but Lilly did a great job of actually finding those dates.
The expirations and vacancies were made clear last week after the town’s website was updated to include a new boards and commissions page at onboard.lincolnri.org, where the name and term of every board/commission member is listed.
Several positions were on Tuesday’s Town Council agenda for reappointment, though Macksoud said the town is struggling to fill the two Budget Board vacancies. He’s been searching since July’s Financial Town Meeting to find new people, he said, but it’s a big time commitment.
Macksoud said the votes of expired members still count, since they take an oath to serve until a successor is named.
On the subject of renewals, Lincoln’s Board of License Commissioners met on Tuesday to renew the town’s expiring business alcohol, food and entertainment licenses for the year.
Lincoln’s bylaws allow for a maximum of 24 traditional liquor licenses, or BV licenses, plus six BV-Limited licenses. There are two Class C licenses available for nonprofits selling alcohol on a premises where no food is cooked, and three Class C licenses reserved for a casino, gaming and entertainment facility.
Lincoln also offers a maximum of three Class D licenses, which are reserved for a club or non-business incorporated before 1900 with ten consecutive years of operation prior to July 1, 1993.
The following establishments had submitted their annual license renewals as of Tuesday’s meeting:
Brooksies/STATS Inc., Dragon Villa/Lucky Chen’s, Chef Mama’s Pizzeria, Chili’s/Pepper Dining, Curry Kitchen, CW Lanes and Games/Cinemaworld of Florida, Franks Restaurant Inc./Lucky Chen’s Corp. No. 2, Fuel/R1 Indoor Karting LLC, Kirkbrae Country Club, Kirkbrae Pool Club, Lincoln Country Club, Lincoln Liquors, Lincoln Spirit Shop/Phul Spirit LLC, Manville Sportsmens Rod & Gun Club, Marriott/Buffalo-Lincoln Associates LLC, One Stop Liquors, Oz Tacos & Tequila/Harry’s Lincoln Burger LLC, Pizzeria Romana/Pulcinella LLC, Residence Inn/Brandt, Sbarro 1/Saptagiri and Sbarro 2/Saptagiri, The Lodge/Breakneck Food Corp. and Twin River/UTGR Inc.
The following establishments had not yet submitted their liquor licenses:
Asia Restaurants, Bogeys/Fairlawn Golf Course, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Columbus Club of Lincoln, ENN Japanese Cuisine & Sushi Bar, Enrico Caruso Club, Fundati Coffee, Hercules Pizza/Sarkis Hogopian LLC, School Street Tavern, Trattoria Romana/Torre Corp., Village Harmony, and X-Golf Lincoln/Highland Equities LLC.
The following general business licenses were submitted:
Cinemaworld of Florida, Dunkin Donuts/338 Corp. and Dunkin Donuts at Seasons/Casino Bound Donuts LLC, Eurest at Amica, Five Guys Burgers & Fries/Hyde Park Burgers LLC, Hartley’s Pork Pies of R.I., IHOP/CRMG Lincoln Inc., Kiwi Burst/A&B Chen Entertainment LLC, Manville Palace Pizza, McDonalds/Trinity Management Co., North Smithfield Laser Tag & Arcade, Pam’s Front Street Grill Inc., Panera Bread/Howley Bread Group, Piezoni’s/Lincoln Pepperonis and Shanna’s Country Kitchen.
The following had not submitted paperwork for general business licenses in time for the meeting:
7-Eleven, 146 Coffee Inc., Azorian Kitchen, BOA Lincoln/Compass One, Capriottis/KMS Eats, Chennai Tiffins/Tara Foods LLC, Coffee Cubby, CVS Eurest Dining Services/Compass and CVS Canteen Dining Services/Compass, Corporate Chefs at Materion, Cumberland Farms, Dunkin Donuts/DFG Donuts Inc., Early Birds, Honey Dew Donuts/GB Donuts Inc., Giffords/My Scoops Inc., Gingersnaps Bakery, Ignite Your Life Nutrition, Johnny Rockets/JonRocLinc LLC, Li’l General/RSB LLC, Subway/Banai Bros., Subway/MLP II, Nathan’s Famous/NHNY LLC, Starbucks Coffee, Super Stop & Shop, Target, Weiner Genie and We Roast Coffee Co.
