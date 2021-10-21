LINCOLN — The rules regulating the placement of political signs in Lincoln have loosened up.
The Lincoln Town Council first took up the issue during this summer’s special town administrator election, and this week, after continuing the matter for several months, councilors approved several changes to the zoning ordinance pertaining to political signs.
Before, signs “incidental to a town, state or federal election or referendum, or signs political in nature” had to be removed within seven days after the election or referendum. No sign could be larger than 9 square feet or taller than 2 feet, and no sign could be put up prior to 30 days before an election.
That language has now been deleted, meaning political signs may be put up or taken down at will, and can be larger than before.
Offering some background on Lincoln’s ordinance before the changes, Town Solicitor Tony DeSisto said there was a time in Lincoln where political signs were “not being taken down in a timely fashion, or were being put up too early.”
In one circumstance, he said, “a fellow put a sign for a presidential candidate way up in his tree,” and refused to take it down when asked.
DeSisto said there are unfortunately similar ordinances around the state and that those ordinances have been challenged in court.
“The municipalities lost,” he said, noting a recent case in Portsmouth where the town was forced to pay.
“It’s unfortunate because I know you’re going to get complaints every election,” he said. “Every election since I’ve been here, there have been complaints about political signs going up too early, not being taken or being too big … unfortunately, there’s case law that says you can’t regulate portable free speech.”
Councilor Bruce Ogni said he spoke with a constituent a few days ago who was annoyed that a candidate still had signs up. “People are so upset with this stuff,” he said.
Councilor Ken Pichette recalled working on campaigns in the mid- to late-1990s, “that morning would hit … that 5 a.m. window, and we’d be out there putting signs up.” Likewise, he said, taking the signs down as a campaign team after the election was something of a bonding experience but that he understands the freedom of speech argument and fear of potential lawsuits.
“To all the people out there that complain about seeing signs everywhere … that’s why we can’t keep the ordinance the way it was,” he said.
Council President Keith Macksoud asked why the town can’t mandate the removal of signs after an election. DeSisto said it goes to the “time, place, manner and content doctrine.”
DeSisto said he didn’t see an issue with that particular mandate at first, thinking, “If the election is over, why does it matter?”
“But apparently it does,” he said. “I was told there would be a challenge to Lincoln’s ordinance if it were to remain in.”
Asked about the new size regulations, DeSisto said a political sign is considered a temporary sign, and that there are separate regulations limiting the size of signs in residential zones.
The council also approved a new Municipal Affordable Housing Fund ordinance on Tuesday. The ordinance, which DeSisto said springs from state law, “allows people who are developing where inclusionary zoning would be necessary to make a payment in lieu of the necessary affordable housing.”
In short, if a developer chooses to pay a fee rather than building the required amount of affordable housing units, the money would be put into this restricted account. The funds can be awarded at the discretion of the Town Council to other developers looking to build an affordable housing in town.
“This ordinance would allow the town to spend that money,” DeSisto said. “The concern was if a developer turned around and said, ‘we had to pay this fee and you haven’t done anything with it … we want it back.’”
Finally, the council tabled a resolution “mandating audiovisual recordings of all official town meetings, with access to recordings via the town website.”
The council agreed that the town is, in the words of Councilor TJ Russo, “moving in the right direction” when it comes to streaming meetings. The Planning and Zoning Boards, along with the Water Commission, have been streaming meetings.
Councilors said they’d like to see the Budget Board do the same in the near future.
DeSisto recommended, because the matter is still a “work in progress,” that it be tabled for now, “so that the council can keep this as a vehicle to make sure this project continues on to the point where you have the type of public participation from a remote standpoint that you want.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.