LINCOLN – In an effort to make Town Hall accessible to all Lincoln residents, the town has adjusted hours of operation.
Currently, Lincoln’s Town Hall, 100 Old River Road, is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. While these are considered normal business hours, it makes it difficult for those who work traditional 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. jobs to get to Town Hall if they need to. So beginning Thursday July 27, Town Hall will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. every Thursday. As a result of longer Thursday hours, they will now close at 12:30 p.m. every Friday.
The town asks residents to plan accordingly, and to be aware that the credit union located in Town Hall will also close at 12:30 p.m. on Fridays.
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday hours will remain unchanged, and Town Hall will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
Town Administrator Phil Gould noted that extended hours are on Thursdays since meetings are usually held Monday through Wednesday.
The new schedule will only be for regular Town Hall operations and will not impact other town services such as the Senior Center or the Department of Public Works.
Gould told The Breeze that these will be the new hours for a “trial period” of six months.
“We’ve talked about this for a long time and we’ve seen other communities have success with this model,” he said.
“Our current hours aren’t the most conducive to those who work day jobs. With extended Thursday hours, we can accommodate folks who work during the day so they don’t need to take time off of work to do things like pay taxes, drop off permits or visit the clerk’s office.”
