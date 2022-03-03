LINCOLN – With temperatures in the 20s, it’s hard to imagine spring is around the corner, but the Lincoln Community Garden is gearing up for another season.
There are a handful of open spots in the garden heading into this growing season, thanks to a series of recent changes.
Some Lincoln residents, even those who drive past the garden every day, might not know it’s exact whereabouts. There’s no sign there now indicating that the land is open to the public.
Longtime gardener Tom Rossi, who helps keep things running smoothly, said he’d like to change that soon by adding signage.
The Lincoln Community Garden is at the former Thibaudeau Farm off River Road, near Maplehurst Street. Close to 15 acres of town-owned land were set aside for passive recreation and conservation through an Open Space grant from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
The garden plots aren’t really visible from the road, blocked from sight by a barn at the top of the hill. Because of this, Rossi said people tend to miss out on the beauty of the garden, which features one of the most scenic views in town, looking out across the Blackstone River into Cumberland.
Just through the trees, the Blackstone Valley Bikeway is at the bottom of the field.
Rossi said the garden has grown from about 20 plots to roughly 40. Interest in the garden has definitely grown, he said.
“We have benches up there now, and we cleared a patio off where visitors can sit. They’ll bring their kids and pack a picnic lunch … it’s really been a fun time,” he said. “Members of the Lincoln Garden Club now have plots at the community garden. We’re very diversified. People from all walks of life are involved and introducing each other to different crops and methods.”
A lot of the food grown in the garden is donated to local food pantries. Rossi said they also help provide food for about a dozen Lincoln families.
The garden isn’t technically organic, because the land would need to be unused for a few years to do so, but they don’t allow chemicals, fertilizers or pesticides.
“The beauty of the community garden is that if you’re going away on vacation or if you’re sick, the gardeners will weed for you; everyone waters for you,” he said. Recent upgrades by the town included the installation of 10 water stations, so gardeners no longer have to lug the shared hose around.
There’s a shared plot for corn, and a new herb garden. The town provides water, wood chips, compost and other materials to get started.
There’s a locked fence around the garden this year, because Rossi said the garden was “pilfered” last year. “All of my beautiful winter kale … I don’t mind if they take some, but they pulled it up by the roots,” he said.
After an unusual period of drama, control of the garden was passed from Lincoln’s Conservation Commission to the town’s Director of Public Works a few years back. Rossi didn’t comment on the 2018 garden drama, but said it’s been nothing but peace since.
He said the garden has been a place of harmony and healing over the past few years, even during the hardest months of the pandemic, noting that it was one of the few community gardens in southern New England that remained open throughout.
“It’s a fun environment,” he said, where people leave their differences at the gate. “Everyone who goes there falls in love with it.”
As of this week, Rossi said there’s around five or six plots available. Everyone who had a plot this year will be given the option to return.
Some gardeners are already eager to return, and started working the land during last Wednesday’s mild weather. Unfortunately, the area was whacked with snow and ice a few days later. It’s a “frozen tundra” down there now, Rossi said, but the time is coming to start thinking about spring planting.
He expected people to start moseying back to the garden in a few weeks.
A lottery will be held for the open plots sometime in May. Last year, eight families applied for eight open plots.
Those interested can reach out to Rossi at trossi4042@aol.com.
