LINCOLN – There are still 10 open plots for the 2023 season at the Lincoln Community Garden, says Manager Thomas Rossi, who encourages both novice and experienced gardeners to get involved.
The Lincoln Community Garden is located at 397 River Road, formerly known as Thibaudeau Farm, and is a free garden where Lincoln residents can come together to cultivate and tend crops.
Each year the garden has available plots. Last year, there were 40 plots in total. This year, the LCG has restructured the sizing of plots for a total of 48, and 10 of those plots are still available.
Rossi told The Breeze that one of the larger occupied plots is going to The Spurwink School. The group began their partnership with Spurwink in 2022, and those gardeners saw great success. Rossi said he felt very fortunate to have the students be a part of the community garden.
In the past, the garden has grown kale, squash, tomatoes, basil, parsley and more, and is expected to produce the same crops this season.
Much of the food grown in the garden is donated to local food pantries, and last year volunteers provided food for about a dozen Lincoln families.
Everything a gardener needs is provided by the Lincoln Community Garden, including tools, loam, compost, wood chips, a tiller and water, so new and seasoned gardeners don’t have to worry about purchasing or transporting supplies.
The Lincoln Community Garden welcomes all, even those who have never gardened before.
“Our gardeners are eager to work with first time gardeners to help them learn the techniques to grow a bountiful garden,” said Rossi.
Lincoln residents interested in a plot can send their name, address, phone number and email address to Rossi at trossi4042@gmail.com. Submissions will be taken until April 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.