LINCOLN – Greystone Inc., a local manufacturer in Lincoln, is the first Rhode Island company to participate in the new commuter transit benefits program, Wave to Work.
State and local officials visited Greystone last Thursday to celebrate the program, alongside representatives from the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority, R.I. Department of Labor & Training and the R.I. Manufacturers Association.
With Wave to Work, employers can arrange for their employees to use RIPTA’s public transit system while subsidizing part or all of the employee’s commuting expenses.
Greystone, a global leader in the production of high-volume precision machined and plated components for the automotive, aerospace, medical and industrial markets, is subsidizing the entire cost of the monthly bus passes for their employees.
Jillian Bulzacchelli, human resources officer at Greystone, said the company recently worked with organizations like the Refugee Dream Center and Dorcas to employ roughly 35-40 Afghan refugees.
One employee opened up about the difficulty he and other refugees had getting to work every day, with some employees walking about 40 minutes from their homes in Providence to Kennedy Plaza to catch the bus, then walking – or running – several blocks in Lincoln to get to work on time.
As part of the Wave to Work program, RIPTA’s Route 54 (Lincoln/Woonsocket) line will stop directly at Greystone Inc. on Wellington Road starting June 18, 2022. In addition, trip times have been adjusted to meet employee shifts.
Further, Recycle-A-Bike has donated 15 bicycles to help Greystone employees travel more easily to Kennedy Plaza in Providence to catch the bus to work; and Greystone purchased helmets and bike locks for the cyclists.
The company also works with about seven Davies Career & Technical High School juniors in its apprenticeship program. Since many don’t have their license to drive yet, Greystone is paying for their bus passes, too.
Governor Dan McKee applauded Greystone for being the first company in the Wave to Work program.
“Not only is Greystone demonstrating social responsibility, they’re encouraging the use of mass transit by subsidizing transit for their employees,” he said. “They’re also reducing the costs incurred for an employee to get to work. I urge more companies to participate in this new commuter benefits program, as it benefits both the environment and the workforce.”
Scott Avedisian, RIPTA’s chief executive officer, said the program is an opportunity to enhance communications between the state and local businesses about their transit needs.
Employers who are interested in providing a transit benefit for their employees should contact RIPTA’s Commuter Resource RI team at commuter@ripta.com or by calling 401-784-575.
