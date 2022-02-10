LINCOLN — Lincoln leaders are considering making various changes to the town’s zoning bylaws that could impact future development plans in town.
The Zoning Board of Review, which met on Feb. 1, has asked the Lincoln Town Council to consider two amendments to the Lincoln Zoning Ordinance.
The first would require a stamped survey for all zoning applications.
The second would add the following standard for granting a special use permit: “It will not result in or create conditions that will be inimical to the public health, safety, morals and general welfare of the community.”
The changes stemmed from the Zoning Board’s discussion last month about Lincoln’s existing application process and requirements.
Town Solicitor Tony DeSisto explained that zoning laws sprang up in the 1920s. Zoning Law is based on The Law of Nuisance, he said, and Rhode Island is governed by the Zoning Enabling Act of 1991. Prior to that, there were statutes on zoning.
Municipalities were able to establish their own zoning bylaws under the Enabling Act.
Zoning Board Chairman David DeAngelis said Lincoln’s most common zoning application is for a dimensional variance, and asked about the best way to calculate the amount of relief needed. The most reliable way would be to require a survey, he said, but some people have withdrawn their applications because of the cost of the survey.
DeSisto said he looked into other zoning ordinances in R.I., and that a survey isn’t always required, though Warwick does require one.
“Typically, what you want to see is a Class I Survey, the top survey you can get,” he said, noting that Cumberland has language requiring a Class III Survey.
Kazem Farhoumand said Lincoln’s existing ordinance asks for dimensions, but that most people can’t measure those on their own.
“Most people don’t know where their property line ends. They think they own all the way to the pavement which is not true,” he said. Class I isn’t better than Class IV — it just depends on what you’re looking for, he added.
Farhoumand, an engineer, said Class I surveys are usually used for determining property lines. Class III surveys are for land slope. Most dimensional variances should require a survey, he said, but the town doesn’t currently require one — it’s just strongly recommended.
That caused issues with a recent application in town, when the Planning Board approved plans for a housing development on Boulevard Avenue without having a stamped survey in-hand.
Lincoln’s Zoning Official Russell Hervieux said there’s a lot of information thrown at applicants, but that he advises each one to get a survey. It’s a requirement for a building permit, he said.
“All buildings and decks, because they have footings that go into the ground, will need a survey. There is no reason not to require a permit here. If they’re coming here, they are already too close to the property line, and a survey should be required,” he said.
Cue the changes presented last week.
The Zoning Board unanimously agreed to ask the Town Council permission to require a survey.
The board’s other proposal is to add a new standard of review to consider in regards to special use permits.
DeSisto said other communities have language in their comprehensive plan about the “health, safety, morals and general welfare of the community,” and Steve Kearns asked about adopting similar language in Lincoln.
The board voted last week to ask the council’s permission to amend Lincoln’s code as such.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.