LINCOLN – Two new ordinances are being written to control public smoking in Lincoln, including tobacco and cannabis.
The ordinance controlling cannabis was submitted by Town Councilor TJ Russo, ordinance subcommittee chairperson, in an effort to “get ahead of the cannabis situation that’s about to happen, or that is happening.”
Rhode Island became the ninth state in the U.S. to legalize recreational marijuana in the spring. Possession and home-growing of cannabis became legal, while in-store sales for those 21 and older starts Dec. 1.
Russo said the town needs something in place if, for example, “you’re enjoying some time at Chase Farm and there’s a bunch of people there smoking marijuana while you’re trying to throw the ball with your grandchild or child.”
He said he was at a recent youth athletic event in Fairlawn, and the smell of cannabis was wafting through the air.
“It just goes to show that some people don’t know how to use this as it’s now being introduced as a legal narcotic, or whatever you want to call it,” he said.
If the police are called and smokers are asked to leave a public space, he said, the town needs to have some guidelines on the books. Lincoln’s ordinance follows the same framework as the cannabis ordinance that was proposed and passed in Warren.
“If someone is being very, I don’t want to say rude, but obnoxious and is smoking marijuana in a public place, at least we’ll have a rule in place,” he said.
The ordinance defines a public place as “any place to which the public or a substantial group of persons has access and/or view,” including public streets and sidewalks, alleys, parking lots, building and public grounds, parks, athletic and recreational facilities and all town-owned conservation areas.
Under the ordinance, any person under 21 is prohibited from possessing cannabis in a public place. Further, it shall be unlawful for any person to consume cannabis, whether by smoking or vaping, in a public place.
Councilor Bruce Ogni said he fully supports the ordinance, believing it will “stop problems before they happen.” He asked if there’s any fines or other punishment for violators. Town Solicitor Tony DeSisto said that in certain cases, the Police Department can forward a misdemeanor release form for a violator to appear in court.
Though Warren was the first community to pass an ordinance of this nature, DeSisto said many other communities have followed suit. Two questions continue to come up for those communities, he added: The first is whether it’s lawful to regulate public smoking (the answer is yes). Second, is it necessary to pass a local ordinance? In DeSisto’s opinion, it is. The state statute specifically authorizes communities to pass regulations of this nature, he said.
Another question before the committee was whether to prohibit smoking in public/private places such as hotel corridors and apartment lobbies. The majority of the committee agreed to keep a line in the ordinance barring those kinds of activities, though Ogni said he was hesitant to put controls on otherwise private entities.
The line in question refers to “those portions of apartment houses, apartment buildings and hotels not constituting rooms or apartments designed for actual residences.”
Since tobacco use is regulated in those spaces, some councilors wondered why the same rules wouldn’t apply for cannabis use.
The council is simultaneously considering an updated ordinance to control tobacco. Similar to the cannabis bylaw, the tobacco ordinance puts a ban on smoking cigarettes, vapes and other products in public places like athletic recreation areas, playgrounds and parks in town.
Again, Russo said the ordinance was submitted so that the town has a means of enforcement if the need were to arise.
Russo said he anticipates that the cannabis ordinance will evolve and be amended as things come up, a point DeSisto agreed with, since the law is so new.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.