LINCOLN – Ben Haffner said he always bites his nails when he’s upset or anxious. Turns out, his self-proclaimed “bad habit” may have led him to winning $100,000.
On June 14, Ben and his wife Jess Haffner decided to head to one of their regular spots, Gator’s Pub, to meet up with Ben’s brother and some friends. Jess said that her husband had a tough day; she could tell by the way he was biting his nails.
In an effort to get him to stop, Jess decided to buy Ben a few scratch tickets from the bartender.
“We go to Gator’s all of the time, but I can’t remember the last time I bought a scratch ticket there,” said Jess. “I just bought them that day to distract Ben. I wanted him to do something else with his hands.”
As Ben scratched off the $10 “Pinball Wizard” ticket, he said he quickly realized he had won the top prize of $100,000.
Initially, Jess said she was in disbelief. “Our friend was sitting between us and Ben looked right past him, directly at me, with just a blank stare, like just a stone-cold serious face. I raised my eyebrows like ‘are you joking?’ but he slid over the ticket, and he wasn’t.” she said.
That night, the couple contacted the Rhode Island Lottery, who verified that the Haffners had in fact been the lucky winners.
Ben told The Breeze that his worries from earlier that day had been completely forgotten. He said not only did winning the money change his day, but also the next few years of his life.
The Haffners currently live in a Manville duplex with Jess’s father, but hope to put the majority of the winnings into buying a house, saying that they want to use the money to help with a down payment once they find the perfect home.
Before they use the prize money on themselves, Ben and Jess, both bartenders, said it was important to them to use this opportunity to give back to others working in the service industry.
The two spent a whole day visiting their favorite bars, restaurants and coffee shops, and tipping their usual servers and bartenders hundreds of dollars each.
“We spent quite a bit of money that first day, just trying to pay it forward,” said Ben. “It was really nice being able to take care of the people that typically take care of us.”
Jess described her husband as “very generous,” and said it was no surprise that he wanted to share some of the prize money with others. She also said that the people they left large tips for didn’t want to take the money.
“They were really confused, like saying ‘this is too much,’ but obviously we insisted. It was just great to make someone’s day like that,” said Jess.
For the 10 years they’ve been together, the Haffners have always worked alongside each other behind the bar. Although Ben has transitioned to working in construction, he still keeps one shift a week at the same restaurant Jess bartends at full-time.
Because they’ve been working at the same place for so long, Ben and Jess said that word of them winning the $100,000 traveled fast.
For Ben, the best part of winning has been the kind words he’s received as a result. “I haven’t heard one negative thing. People were commenting on Facebook saying things like ‘they both work so hard’ and ‘this couldn’t have happened to better people’ and ‘they really deserve this.’ It was a great feeling,” he said.
