Lincoln cracking-down on littering

LINCOLN – Lincoln officials are considering changes to the town bylaws to get a better handle on littering.
Litter is addressed in two existing ordinances in Lincoln. Town Administrator Phil Gould said both are “a little convoluted and outdated.”
Under the current charter, no person shall leave “paper, glass or other refuse on the grounds of a park, youth center or on school grounds, but shall place such refuse in the provided receptacles.”
Chapter 164-1 of the charter prohibits the deposit of “refuse or waste on any sidewalk, street or thoroughfare in the town, nor on any private property adjacent thereto.”
Further, chapter 164-2 declares that it’s unlawful for any person to deposit rubbish or waste “which might create a nuisance or act as a breeding place for flies, mosquitoes or vermin, or as food for rats, or any combustible material which might serve to increase the danger of fire upon any public or private land in the town.”
Another chapter bars people from throwing “tin pans or cans, dirt, sweepings, coal, dust, soot, ashes, cinders, shavings, hair, shreds, manure, shells, or any animal or vegetable matter,” onto the streets and sidewalks of Lincoln.
The penalty for violating those provisions has been no more than a $500 fine, plus restitution.
Gould said a lot of that language needs to be updated.
“This was probably written when there was more farming and other activities going on in town,” he said of the existing ordinances, including references to throwing ashes in the street.
Looking at other towns in the state, he said there are a few things the new ordinance will need to address. The biggest, he said, is for the town to consider moving littering violations from district court to municipal court.
“Municipal court seems like the more appropriate venue for these types of violations,” he said.
The updated ordinance should also include “a more current schedule for penalties, offering opportunities for community service as part of the punishment, if that punishment is assigned by the judge,” Gould added.
A draft littering ordinance, which is being reviewed by the Town Council’s ordinance subcommittee, defines litter as garbage, trash, waste, rubbish, ashes, cigarette or cigar butts, cans, bottles, wire, paper, cartons, boxes, automobile parts, furniture, mattresses, glass, “or anything else of an unsightly or unsanitary nature thrown, dropped, discarded, placed, or deposited by a person on public property, on private property not owned or occupied by the person, or in waters of the town.”
Under the penalties clause, any person who violates the litter laws would be subject to fines of between $100 and $500. In addition to, or in lieu of, the fine, the person may be ordered to pick up litter for between two hours and 25 hours. Upon subsequent offenses, they’d be ordered to pay between $500 and $1,000, and may be ordered to pick up litter for four to 50 hours.
Any person convicted of a violation is liable for the removal of all litter, or ordered to pay restitution for the cost of removal of all litter illegally disposed of by that person.
Officials are also looking to install cameras at certain locations across town where illegal dumping occurs frequently, saying they’re hoping to catch violators in the act.
Volunteer efforts in Lincoln have gained momentum in recent years, with the Conservation Commission and the Stephanie Santos cleanup crew hosting a variety of community cleanups.
The problem, and the frustrating piece, Gould said, is that residents volunteer their own time to clean up certain parts of town, only for those areas to become trashed again within a few months.
“People continue to litter and ignore the laws,” he said. “There are some problem areas where people are throwing mattresses and bureaus. It’s time to get more aggressive. I’m sick of it, and the residents are sick of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.