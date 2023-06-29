LINCOLN – In an effort to more strictly enforce the leash law, the town has doubled the fines for violators caught with an off-leash dog.
According to the Lincoln Town Charter section 75-7, “the owner or custodian shall keep his/her dog under restraint at all times and shall not permit such dog to be at large, off the premises or property of the owner, unless under the leash control of a competent person.
If it is the first time someone is caught violating the leash law within a calendar year, the fine will now be $50 instead of $25.
For second-time offenders, the fine has been raised from $50 to $100.
Those who are caught violating the leash law three or more times within a year will be fined $250 per offense, versus the previous penalty of $125.
Animal Control Officer Alexis Williams said that since April, she has noticed more dog owners abiding by the leash law due to daily park patrolling.
“Chase Farm is the biggest problem area,” said Williams, who patrols the park daily. “Some people still don’t realize the importance of leash laws.”
Back in April, The Breeze reported that one case of ignoring leash laws resulted in the death of 9-month-old puppy, Olive.
The incident occurred at Chase Farm when a large, unleashed dog ran toward the small puppy. Olive’s owners said the dog frightened Olive, causing her to slip out of her harness, panic and run away.
Despite many hours of searching for Olive, she was ultimately found dead several days later.
Capt. Kyle Wingate of the Lincoln Police Department referred to Olive’s story as “a heartbreaking reminder of why leash laws are important for the safety of both dogs and people.”
Since Olive’s death this past spring, Williams reported that she has given “dozens of warnings” and has issued 15 violations.
Williams also said that she has received one call from a concerned citizen regarding an off-leash dog at Chase Farm. When Williams arrived on the scene, she said there was no sign of any loose dogs.
