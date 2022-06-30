LINCOLN – Hours prior to a Wednesday deadline, several potential candidates had pulled papers to run for office representing Lincoln.
Town Administrator Phil Gould filed to run for re-election as an independent. One opponent, returning Republican John Cullen, had filed as of press time.
Democrat Lucas Reynolds pulled papers for Town Council District 1, alongside current District 1 Councilor Arthur “TJ” Russo.
Town Councilor Bruce Ogni is also running for re-election as an independent for the council’s District 2 seat. Two residents pulled papers to run against him: Democrats John Barr II and Bonnie Taylor.
No one, as of Tuesday, had pulled papers against the remaining three councilors: District 3 Council President Keith Macksoud, an independent; District 4 Councilor Pamela Azar, a Democrat; and District 5 Councilor Ken Pichette, a Republican.
Current School Committee members Mario Carreno (District 1) and Staci Rapko (District 5) pulled papers to run for re-election. Newcomer Cheryl Dawn DerHagopian pulled papers for District 3, the seat currently held by Kristine Donabedian.
On the state side, Thomas Paolino declared his candidacy for re-election to Senate District 17. In a release, former State Rep. John “Jack” Lyle announced that he’d be running against Paolino.
Democrats Gregory Costantino and Mary Ann Shallcross Smith declared their intent to run for re-election to Districts 44 and District 46, while Republican Thomas Alexander Rando pulled papers to run in District 45.
Forgotten mention: I am running, and filed for, State Senate as a Democrat.
