LINCOLN – After numerous upgrades to Lincoln High School, officials are asking for voters to approve a bond referendum to modernize the town’s elementary schools.
This fall, when residents vote on a new congressional representative, a question about funding elementary school renovations will appear on the ballot. Residents will vote up or down on a bond “in an amount not to exceed $25 million for the purpose of financing the construction, renovation, rehabilitation, repair, improvements, furnishing and equipping of and/or additions to the elementary schools.”
School Committee Chairperson Joseph Goho said it’s crucial that this proposal is approved during the November election for Lincoln to take advantage of state housing aid reimbursements.
Officials have previously stated that if Lincoln residents vote in favor of this bond, they can expect their taxes to stay the same. They would simply continue to pay what they are now for the high school, except funds would be directed to the elementary schools instead. Bonuses, set to expire next year, would provide the town with an additional 20 percent reimbursement in addition to Lincoln‘s existing reimbursement rate. The Breeze previously reported that officials expect the project costs to be about $20 million, and that they anticipate at least 50 percent reimbursement from the state.
“The School Committee is extremely grateful for the support of the town, and together we are committed to addressing the educational needs of students, and doing so in the most fiscally responsible manner possible,” said Goho.
He mentioned that several months ago, the town and the School Committee applied for a federal grant to build a new gym, science area, and community center at Lonsdale Elementary School, and affirmed that they are expecting a positive outcome. Receiving the funds would provide relief to the school bond referendum, he added.
“We believe that building new gymnasiums and science classroom areas will help alleviate space issues at our elementary schools, and provide a valuable resource to the community, including town, youth and recreational sports leagues,” Goho said.
Despite needing approval for the bond referendum, several other upgrades to the elementary schools are already started.
Officials say that by the first day of the school year, all four elementary schools will have remodeled media centers. The improvements were paid in full using state funds.
Additionally, the School Committee recently voted to approve a bid for new furniture for the elementary schools using federal grant funding.
“Soon all of our elementary schools will be infused with modern, 21st-century furniture and equipment to enhance teaching and learning,” Goho said.
Facility upgrades at the elementary schools will continue with another phase in summer 2024. This will include remodeled student bathrooms, and new HVAC systems at every elementary school, also fully paid for through federal funds and state housing aid reimbursements.
“The Lincoln School Committee, in collaboration with Administrator Phil Gould, the Lincoln Town Council, and Budget Board, have prioritized upgrading and modernizing our schools’ academic and co-curricular facilities, primarily using federal funding and state housing aid, with little to no impact on local taxpayers,” Goho added.
Goho credited School Committee members Steve Carvalho and Mario Carreno with leading the effort.
