LINCOLN – Conservation Commission Secretary Jenn Ethier-Nault says that since their Adopt-a-Spot program launched last week, applications have been rolling in.
Adopt-a-Spot allows families, residents, individuals and businesses to choose a small piece of land to care for and upkeep on their own time. After “adopting a spot,” the adopter is responsible for the area for at least one year.
The Conservation Commission originally made 21 Dig Safe spots available to adopt. In 10 days, 16 of the spots have been spoken for. To keep up with demand, several more spots were added to the list.
“I knew the town would be supportive of the program and I was hoping to get all the spots adopted, but I did not expect it to happen so quickly. Just goes to show how much love the folks in Lincoln have for their community,” said Ethier-Nault.
Commission Chairperson Stephanie Santos echoed Ethier-Nault, saying “we always knew Adopt-a-Spot would take off, but we were all pleasantly surprised at how fast enrollment was. I think that goes to show how much the community wants to be involved.”
They said a front-page story in The Breeze last week caused many applications to pour in.
Ethier-Nault said most spots have been adopted by families or local small businesses.
Though many of the spots have been adopted, Ethier-Nault reminds readers that the commission is open to suggestions.
If anyone knows of a small patch of grass or an island that needs care, they can reach out. Even if the person suggesting the location is unable to care for it, commission members say they can identify it it’s eligible for Adopt-a-Spot and post it for someone else to adopt.
Alternatively, if someone would like to adopt a spot but can’t physically care for it, they can hire a gardener or landscaper, or perhaps team up with a neighbor.
Aside from beautifying the community, commission members said adopting a spot is a fun way to be creative and to get outside. Ethier-Nault encourages gardeners to make their plots as colorful as possible and to add as many details as they can.
The commission must approve the design plan to ensure that all plantings or design choices are safe for the area and the surrounding environment. After the application and design plan receives the OK, adopters can get to work on their spots.
Signs with the adopting family or business name will be added to each respective spot, and before and after photos will be showcased via the Conservation Commission Facebook page and website.
All gardeners are asked to document their progress from seed planting to bloom explosion on social media using the hashtag #LincolnRIAdoptASpot.
“I’m beyond thrilled to have such an outpouring of interest and support. A huge thank you to everyone in town for jumping to support this program,” said Ethier-Nault.
“Let’s spread some green inspiration and show the world what our community is capable of,” she added.
