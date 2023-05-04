{span id=”docs-internal-guid-a0e31a85-7fff-f4c6-8f75-9478318ea9c5”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-a0e31a85-7fff-f4c6-8f75-9478318ea9c5”}Rafael Hernández-Brito posted this photo on Instagram to his 20,000+ followers.{/span}{/span}
The response Aiello’s class received from the NE Patriots.
The response Aiello’s class received from the Green Bay Packers.
The response Aiello's class received from the LA Chargers.
LINCOLN – Lonsdale Elementary School 3rd-grade teacher Andrea Aiello and her students got big attention from NBA and NFL players with their annual favorite Flat Stanley project.
Aiello said she’s been doing the project with her classes for years. Traditionally, students send a Flat Stanley paper doll to family or friends from near and far and ask them to take photos of their adventures together, and more recently started sending some to professional sports teams, receiving an occasional letter back.
When students told Aiello a couple years ago that they only have relatives in Rhode Island, she came up with a creative solution: send Flat Stanley to professional sports teams.
“We’re trying to teach students about teamwork, perseverance and a growth mindset. Professional athletes are perfect examples of all of those things,” said Aiello. “They show that it’s OK to not win every day, all that matters is that you try your best.”
Aiello’s class this year has received their best response ever from numerous teams, including the New England Patriots, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, LA Chargers, Brooklyn Nets, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
She said the best response so far has been from the Cavaliers. While the other teams sent notes on official letterhead, pictures, merchandise, banners and stickers, the Cavaliers sent the class a professionally bound book chronicling Flat Stanley’s time in Cleveland.
Rafael Hernández-Brito, the team’s bilingual announcer, took charge of the project. Hernández-Brito introduced Flat Stanley to players and coaches, and showed him around Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
“It was really above and beyond. It’s so cool for the students to see a basketball player holding their Flat Stanley and then to see that same player on TV,” said Aiello.
Aiello has a map in her classroom with NFL stadiums and NBA arenas, and each time a letter or package arrives from a team, the students put a pushpin on the map.
One year, Aiello’s class on a whim and sent Flat Stanley to Barack Obama, getting photos and a letter back.
“We give our best and we do our best, that’s our motto. These teams sending Flat Stanley back gets students so excited. It really motivates them and makes their experience special,” Aiello said.
