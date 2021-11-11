LINCOLN — The committee in charge of overseeing plans for an indoor Physical Education Center at Lincoln High School faces a laundry list of questions as they aim to get the project off the ground.
Unknowns include: Who will be hired for the job, the timeline of the project, the size and amenities of the future complex, and what will happen to LHS sports that would be displaced by its construction.
The LHS Building Committee, which oversaw construction of the LHS renovation/addition project, reconvened for a meeting on Nov. 4 with a number of new faces. The general formation of the committee is the same, with representation from both town and school employees and officials.
The new committee, co-chaired by Town Council President Keith Macksoud and School Committee member John Picozzi, is charged with closing out the LHS renovation project while planning for the PEC.
Macksoud joked that he’s given a lot of anesthesia during his career, but has never built a Physical Education Center. Still, he’s hoping it’s painless.
While there’s much unknown, the PEC has a minimum requirement of two multi-purpose courts. Talking costs, officials have agreed not to exceed $5.8 million – the amount of available bond premium money from the LHS renovation.
Plans for the PEC are being developed as part of the school department’s five-year capital improvement plan. School officials tapped RGB Architects to come up with some early designs for the building, which would most likely be located in the field adjacent to Route 116/George Washington Highway.
The committee will have to determine how to make the building accessible to students, especially during winter months. They’ll also be confronted with questions about student athletics, including where members of Lincoln’s throwing team will practice if the PEC plans progress.
There was some discussion about making changes to the so-called softball “pit” area behind the school to accommodate other sports, however there are existing safety concerns about that location that would need to be addressed first.
There have been numerous injuries resulting from people trying to get down to the pit, said Bob Turner.
With the level of excavation needed for the new center, Babbitt said they might be able to start leveling the pit to create additional field space.
Committee members said they’d like to take a deeper look at the school department’s needs and pie-in-the-sky wishes for the center. Michael Babbitt said if they start big, they can value-engineer certain things out of the budget and mark those items as alternatives that could be added back later, if the funds were available.
Although the current plan is to build a $5.8 million facility, there’s nothing barring the committee from asking taxpayers for additional funds.
“Are we going to be able to build what we want, or are we going to build a shoe box?” asked Bruce Ogni.
Turner said the town has “chased its tail on bad spends for 40 years,” and that if a $5.8 million facility falls well short of meeting Lincoln’s needs, “there’s no shame in going back to the taxpayers.”
They would not, however, receive any reimbursement on a facility that exceeds the district’s needs.
The committee agreed to explore whether federal COVID-19 relief funds could be spent on HVAC for the PEC.
The committee also agreed to invite School Committee member Mario Carreño, who works for the Rhode Island School Building Authority, to the next meeting so that he might answer questions about financing the project under the Rhode Island Department of Education’s requirements.
They also ultimately agreed to prepare a request for proposals seeking an owner’s project manager to oversee the PEC, and to help the committee select an architect and construction team. Babbitt, who works in the construction field, volunteered to help prepare the RFP.
This marks a slight change in process from the LHS renovation project, when the town hired SMMA as the architect before bringing on Colliers as owner’s project manager.
School Committee member Steve Carvalho said he’s eager to start lining up these pieces, saying, “This is a golden opportunity for our community to do something extremely important.”
LHS renovation/expansion remains incomplete
While much of last week’s meeting was spent discussing next steps for the PEC, the committee must also confront a long list of outstanding items from the LHS renovation.
The project is technically finished, having reached substantial completion over the summer; however, the committee agreed last week to stop paying construction company Gilbane until the punch-list of unfinished items is addressed.
Gilbane was not present at the meeting, when the committee decided to table a $119,152 bill from Gilbane. In the meantime, they’ll be reaching out to Town Solicitor Tony DeSisto to send a letter to Gilbane, putting them on notice.
Essentially, they agreed not to pay up until the matter is taken care of.
“This is the last bit of money we have available to use as leverage,” Babbitt said, arguing that if they pay the last bills to Gilbane, the outstanding items may never be completed. As a member of the industry, he said the last five percent of the job is the worst part.
“If we don’t stand our ground, that money is lost forever,” he said. “We should be cautious about paying that money until we have strong evidence that all of the punch-list items have been completed.”
The actual items on the list remain something of a mystery, and the committee tapped DeSisto to request a copy from Gilbane before the next meeting.
Ogni said they should learn from the challenges of the LHS renovation as they head into the PEC planning process.
“Get the contract as tight as can be,” he said.
The LHS Building Committee will meet next on Thursday, Nov. 18, at Town Hall. They plan to meet every other Thursday going forward.
