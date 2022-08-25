LINCOLN – It’s hard to know exactly how many people are planning to show up at Chase Farm Park on Oct. 1 for the first-ever “BeWitched and BeDazzled” Fall Festival, but town leaders are preparing for a massive crowd.
More than 17,400 people have expressed interest in attending the festival on Facebook, and the numbers continue to rise.
The festival is being hosted by the Friends of Hearthside, the nonprofit that oversees the circa-1810 Hearthside House and other historic properties on Great Road near the park. Capitalizing on the excitement for “Hocus Pocus 2,” which was filmed in part at the park last year, the Friends have planned the “BeWitched and BeDazzled” fall festival for the week of the movie’s premiere.
The one-day, family-centered festival is set for Saturday, Oct 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include stage entertainment, vendors, costumes, psychics, contests, hayrides, live music, theatrical and dance performances, historical presentations, food trucks, storytelling, contests, magic and circus shows and more.
“It keeps growing and growing,” said Friends of Hearthside President Kathy Hartley this week.
They originally intended to only sell tickets at the door, but Hartley said the overwhelming interest in the event has prompted them to look into online ticket sales. They’re still “shopping” for a ticketing platform to work with.
There’s a chance the cost will go up by a few dollars for online tickets, she said, because most ticketing platforms charge fees for processing every purchase. If Hearthside picks up the fees for every ticket, the nonprofit could lose out on thousands of dollars; the festival supports Hearthside’s mission to preserve Great Road’s historic properties.
Tickets aren’t on sale yet, and won’t be until early September.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said they’re planning to run shuttle buses from Davies Career & Technical High School over to Chase Farm on the day of the festival.
“When we have the town’s concert/food truck nights, a good portion of the field is used for parking. Since that space is being used for the event itself, and it will be difficult for vendors to navigate, we’re limiting parking at Chase Farm,” he said.
He said they’re in the process of working out additional satellite parking sites, and are exploring whether Community College of Rhode Island is an option.
As far as the expected crowds, Gould said the town “certainly wants to support the event,” adding that it will be a great event for Lincoln, Hearthside and the Great Road corridor.
“As with the Memorial Day parade when we work through road closures and detours, there’s a lot of behind-the-scenes work to be done,” he said. “It takes a lot of personnel and planning to execute, but meetings with Hearthside, the Police Department, Department of Public Works and other stakeholders are ongoing.”
In other Chase Farm news, the town held its first farmers market at the park on Saturday. (See photos on Page 4.)
“It was awesome,” Gould said, calling the market an overall success. He’s considering a second market this fall, but with the last concert planned for the park on Sept. 3, followed by a slew of other events leading up to the fall festival, he said he wants to be sure the town isn’t draining its resources.
“If we can, we certainly want to do it again,” he said. “It was super positive. We had vendors selling produce, crafts, birdhouses and honey. … I got a sunburn, but it was well worth it.”
Coming up this fall at the park:
- Saturday, Sept. 3 — Those Guys will play music during the last food truck night of the summer from roughly 5 to 8 p.m
- Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11 — Hearthside will host The Brigade of the American Revolution, a living history association, for a Revolutionary War Encampment and demonstrations at Chase Farm Park, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday Sept. 24 — Visit the historic sites along Great Road as they open their doors for free, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
