LINCOLN – It’s hard to know exactly how many people are planning to show up at Chase Farm Park on Oct. 1 for the first-ever “BeWitched and BeDazzled” Fall Festival, but town leaders are preparing for a massive crowd.

More than 17,400 people have expressed interest in attending the festival on Facebook, and the numbers continue to rise.

