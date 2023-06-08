LINCOLN – Lincoln High School’s 2023 graduates showed dedication, resilience, and an unwavering spirit, said Supt. Larry Filippelli during the school’s graduation last Friday evening, June 2, facing countless challenges head-on and always emerging victorious.
There are even bigger challenges ahead, he said as he wished graduates congratulations and warmest wishes for a bright future, with the landscape before them filled with uncertainties, complexities, and transformative changes.
Students and their families packed the hall at the Community College of Rhode Island, celebrating a class of 208 hailed for its achievements in and out of the classroom.
“Our society faces global issues that demand innovative solutions and compassionate leadership,” Filippelli said. “The skills you have acquired at Lincoln High School have prepared you to rise up to these challenges and be agents of positive change.”
Filippelli said graduates’ commitment to academic excellence, involvement in extracurricular activities and athletics, and contributions to the wider community made him and the whole school community immensely proud.
The challenges of today require collaboration, empathy and a deep understanding of the interconnectedness of the world, he added.
“It is essential to recognize that no single individual can solve the complex problems we encounter. By working together, and leveraging each other’s strengths, we can create a more equitable future for all,” Filippelli told the crowd.
Student Council representative Malyneat Mon thanked teachers for going beyond school subjects to convey the best lessons about kindness, respect, and being true to oneself.
Mon illustrated how quickly time passes by describing the assignment of giving a graduation speech, with first two weeks to prepare, then one week, then three days, and then one day. Mon said the class lived through four presidents, seven hurricanes, and brown paper towels that never seemed to soak anything up.
Mon urged students to remember that there are always people there to help them, giving classmates one last assignment before they graduated: to look back and see how far they’ve come, even through happy, sad or tired days, and remember that they worked hard to get where they are today.
Salutatorian Yiru Liu spoke of how this class was hit by a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic before they’d even completed a year. Whatever their expectations, it hasn’t been smooth sailing, said Liu, with canceled activities and numerous obstacles, but it’s all refined them as people and pushed them to try new things.
“We are the most skilled sailors to have ever sailed the seas of LHS,” he said.
During uncertain times both now and in the future of artificial intelligence, those who are unconventional and think differently, who deviate from the norm and approach life with novel ideas, will stand out.
Before giving a vigorous sendoff, Liu thanked their teachers, mentors and parents, urging classmates to take pride and celebrate themselves for weathering the storm and coming out more prepared.
Valedictorian Jillian Reeve said graduation was the beginning of graduates’ future, thanking classmates for making high school a better experience than she thought it would be.
“I’m pretty proud of us,” she said.
Though she doesn’t know what the future looks like, said Reeve, she wants classmates to approach it in unconventional ways. Take a moment, appreciate those people around you, she said, whether they be lifelong friends or just part of this high school experience.
Reeve urged graduates to live life trying new things, whether a sport they never thought they’d play, skydiving, cutting their hair off, or blasting music on a spontaneous road trip. Do it all, she said, and she can’t wait to see where they end up.
Interim Principal Joe Hurley thanked students for welcoming him in April as an honorary Lincoln Lion, praising them for the respect they’ve shown to each other and their superiors every day. He said he witnessed this class truly enjoying each other’s company.
Hurley told students to hold on tight, describing his own experience as first a father and now a grandfather, and how fast the years go. Using the words from Kenny Chesney’s “Don’t Blink,” he told them to live with their eyes wide open, appreciate and cherish memories, and treasure bonds with family and friends.
Class President Christian Protano gave the class reflection, talking about the inseparable bond graduates share through their shared experiences, including lengthy school construction. He said it makes him smile to think of how they overcame through determination, making their community better and showing themselves to be great leaders in the classroom, on the courts and fields, and in society. They got the job done, said Protano, showing the power of community along the way, and now is their time to truly shine.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said graduates earned the right to be proud, and there’s no doubt, whether students go on to higher education, the military, trades or the workforce, that they’ll be great at what they do.
Gould pointed to the role models and mentors who have made students who they are today, saying they’ve made a difference and established their legacies.
“What will your legacy be?” he said.
Also during commencement exercises, the LHS community honored retiring school nurse teacher Nancy Plummer, who was with the district for 26 years and always displayed a can-do attitude, common sense, and a willingness to go above and beyond.
Diplomas were awarded by Filippelli, Hurley, School Committee Chairperson Joseph Goho, and Assistant Supt. Kevin McNamara. Graham Souness and Tinffany McCloskey oversaw the turning of the tassels. On music, the LHS Band backed the processional and recessional marches, and the LHS Chorus performed “I Will Always Remember You” by Miley Cyrus.
