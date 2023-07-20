NORTH PROVIDENCE – On July 5, North Providence High School, Lincoln High School and Cumberland High School received 2023 advanced placement test scores.
Of the three districts, Lincoln had the highest average AP score, but the lowest number of tests administered.
AP tests are offered to students who take AP or college level classes, primarily those who are either juniors or seniors in high school. The curriculums and tests are the same regardless of state or district and are distributed by the College Board.
The AP tests are scored on a scale from one to five. According to the College Board website, receiving a score of five indicates that a student is “extremely well qualified” in a subject, and would have received a grade in the A range had they taken the same course at a university.
A score of four indicates that a student is “very well qualified” in a subject and would receive a grade in the B range at university level. A score of three means that the student is “qualified” and would receive a grade in the C range at university level.
Scoring a two means a student is “possibly qualified” and a score of one, according to the College Board, means “no recommendation.”
To receive college credit, a student must receive at least a three on their AP test.
Between LHS, NPHS and CHS, Lincoln administered the lowest number of tests, but yielded the highest average score.
Cumberland administered more than double the number of tests North Providence and Lincoln did, and had the second highest score. NPHS offered more tests than Lincoln, but had the lowest mean score overall.
Lincoln offered 12 different exams: biology, English literature and composition, government and politics, calculus AB, calculus BC, physics I, psychology, human geography, comp science A, comp science principles, English language and composition, and world history. Of all 12 exams, the average score was 4.0. The subject with the overall highest score was calculus AB with a score of 4.92. The subject with the overall lowest score was physics with an average score of 3.17.
LHS reported that 134 students took an AP exam this year. Students are allowed to take more than one AP test, and ultimately, 191 exams were administered this past school year. Of the 191, 91 percent, or around 173 exams, received a score of three or higher.
“We are extremely proud of the continued outstanding work yielded by our teachers and students. Last year’s scores are indicative of the annual commitment to excellence on the part of our school community,” said Principal Ken Hopkins.
- In 2023, CHS offered 21 different AP test options: 2-D art and design, biology, calculus AB, calculus BC, chemistry, comparative government and politics, computer science A, computer science principles, drawing, English language and composition, environmental science, European history, French language and culture, human geography, macroeconomics, physics 1, psychology, seminar, Spanish language and culture, statistics, and U.S. government and politics. The average score between all 21 exams was 2.92. The highest scores were in drawing, with an average score of 4.6, and calculus BC, with an average score of 4.5. Macroeconomics received the lowest average score, with 1.73.
A total of 524 AP tests were administered among 407 CHS students in 2023. Principal Adolfo Costa attributed the high quantity of tests and AP test takers to CHS’s open enrollment policy, meaning any student can enroll in any AP class they choose without needing teacher or administrative approval or recommendations.
“We want students to have access to rigorous courses and experiences that will help them achieve the goals they have established,” said Costa. “While AP scores are a measure of proficiency at CHS we emphasize the experience over the exam outcome. “
Of the tests administered, 49 CHS students received the highest possible score of 5.
NPHS administered 250 AP exams across 14 different subjects: biology, calculus AB, chemistry, computer science A, computer science principles, English language and composition, English literature and composition, European history, Italian language and culture, physics 1, psychology, Spanish language and culture, U.S. government and politics, and U.S. history.
The average score across the exams was 2.57. The highest average score was 4.0 in Spanish language and culture, and the lowest average score was a 1.5 in computer science A.
Despite the seemingly low average scores, of the 250 exams administered in 2023, 112 of them, or 46 percent, received a score of three or higher, and 13 exams received the highest possible score of 5. A total of 138 NPHS students tested.
Though NPHS distributed 59 more exams than LHS, there were only four more students testing from North Providence than from Lincoln. That means more NPHS students took multiple exams, while most Lincoln students tested in only one subject.
NPHS AP Coordinator Crystal Bozigian said, “Our pass rate is down, however, most of our AP test-takers are juniors and it is this junior class that was most affected with learning loss due to the pandemic and virtual learning for part of 7th, all of 8th, and most of 9th grade. We are now seeing and feeling those effects.”
North Providence Supt. Joseph Goho said that while proficiency is important, increasing the number of test takers and subjects offered has been the district’s main focus, since the AP program was only introduced to NPHS in 2016.
“Our participation rate has increased steadily, and we are very happy about that,” he said.
