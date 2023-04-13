LINCOLN – Lincoln High School put its recently renovated auditorium to good use by holding the Rhode Island Music Education Association Junior Band Festival on March 29.
“All the different schools got to come here and utilize our brand new facilities,” said Assistant Principal Jaclyn Tirocchi. “We got to show off and share this great construction and this great auditorium … It was really neat.”
RIMEA is an organization made up of music educators from across Rhode Island, and sponsors state-run music events throughout the year, including solo and ensemble festivals, chorus and orchestra festivals, and all-state ensembles for band, chorus and jazz.
The festival at LHS was for junior bands, or middle school bands, from around the state. Each band prepared three pieces, which were judged by three experienced music teacher volunteers. The bands warmed up in the LHS band room and performed on stage in the auditorium.
Following their performances, each band received a brief lesson with one of the judges. At the end of the festival, band members received awards based on their scores.
Students from Burrillville Middle School, Narragansett Pier School, Riverside Middle School, Curtis Corner Middle School, North Smithfield Middle School, Jamestown Middle School, Goff Middle School, Ponaganset Middle School and Martin Middle School were all in attendance.
Last week was Lincoln’s first time hosting the Junior Band Festival, but David Enos, the director of bands at LHS, said he doesn’t think it will be the last.
“Everything went well and we received a lot of positive feedback from the participants,” he said. “In fact, we have already been asked to host again next year.”
LHS band and music students helped out during the festival, serving as guides and stage crew members for the visiting schools.
Enos told The Breeze that “the festival is a great learning experience for the student musicians as they not only receive feedback from the judges but also get to see and hear other middle school school bands from across the state.”
The Lincoln High School Concert Band, Jazz Ensemble and Chorus will be traveling to Hershey, Penn. on May 6 to perform in a similar festival. Unlike the RIMEA festival hosted at the high school, this festival will be open to groups from any state.
