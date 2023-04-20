LINCOLN – Two Lincoln High School classes are building F24 cars to be driven by their peers for the Greenpower F24 race on May 15.
The LHS engineering CTE students, led by Robert Gervais, and an LHS honors physics class, led by Clete Garriott, are competing against each other and several other schools. This will be the first time Lincoln has been a part of the event.
The average speed of an F24 car is about 25 mph and is most comparable to a go-kart. It is low to the ground and small in structure, meaning only the driver can fit in the car. The materials for the cars came from the Greenpower Education Trust car building kit.
According to the RI Computer Museum website, the Greenpower Electric Car Challenge was founded in 1999 in the United Kingdom with “the goal of enhancing the teaching and learning of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics through a highly engaging and inspirational design-build-race competition.”
Garriott’s physics class consists of 22 seniors and five juniors. The students split up into a safety team, an information/documentary team, a build team, a body team and a driving team.
Allyson Cole, a member of the information team, said the first step of the building process was research.
From there, the class will build the basic body of the car, then they will work on the inside, the steering and the electronics before making an aerodynamic body “so the car races fast and looks cool,” said Patrick Riordan, project manager.
Jillian Leahy, the information team leader, said the car will take about 10 hours plus some additional time to complete. Leahy said Garriott shifted their curriculum into car-based principles of rotational dynamics and electrical circuits of batteries. Though one might think engineering is more applicable to F24 car building than physics, Riordan said that “physics is fundamental in the building of the car … it is key to know not only what we are doing, but to understand why we are doing it.”
There will be three drivers for the physics class F24 car. Students said that due to the size of the car, drivers were selected by their height and weight, in addition to their driving ability.
The engineering class is made up of 20 students in grades 10-12, broken into teams. Their first steps were understanding safety requirements before embarking on the actual design.
“Throughout the engineering program, we’ve learned how to solve problems using the design process,” said student and team public relations manager Caylin Crohan.
She said that the project requires innovative thinking skills and lots of teamwork, which are both things the engineering students have learned and practiced.
Unlike the physics class, the engineering class will only have one or two drivers for their car. These drivers will have to fit similar requirements of size, height and driving skills.
The race will be held on May 15 at Ninigret Park Criterium Track in Charlestown.
