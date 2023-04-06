LINCOLN – Lincoln High School carpentry students worked with their peers in the design and engineering Career and Technical Education program to create a “stairway to nowhere” for the 74th Rhode Island Home Show.
The R.I. Home Show is an annual showcase where hundreds of vendors around New England come together to display their products and services related to home improvement, interior design, remodeling, landscaping, building and more. The theme for this year’s home show was “Magical Mystical Gardens.”
The project process began late last October, when Home Show coordinator and chairperson of the R.I. Builders Association Lou Cotoia met with students to discuss the work-based learning opportunity.
Under the guidance of their teacher, Bob Gervais, architecture students from the design and engineering CTE program began planning and designing a staircase that could be displayed in the enchanted garden.
The idea of a staircase came from Gervais, who said that the students had just finished the stairway unit, but the staircase design was a result of class-wide collaboration. Students came up with original sketches and discussed each of them before agreeing on a final idea.
“This was a wonderful opportunity for students to put what they have learned in the classroom into practice in a practical and hands-on way,” said Kathleen Garvin, a career coordinator at LHS.
After the architecture students completed their designs, the project was passed onto students in carpentry classes, who created and constructed the staircase using a tree limb from their teacher, Bryan Grant’s, yard.
Despite the staircase being a decoration, it could be functioning. It is full sized at around six feet tall, and has steps that could actually be walked on.
“The students were amazed at the process of making the show happen,” said Gervais.
Students from the journalism CTE program were also involved in this project. They chronicled and reported on the process of building the staircase from start to finish.
Gervais said the communication and teamwork between the classes and students are in keeping with the process followed in the business world.
Garvin agreed with Gervais, saying this experience “combines academic learning with real-world application to provide students with a glimpse into what might be expected of employees in a given industry.”
In addition to documenting the staircase, journalism students covered a story on Rosemary’s Wish Kids and Project Playhouse. Rosemary’s Wish Kids is an organization providing wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses, and Project Playhouse is one of their initiatives in which high school students can construct and design playhouses for the affected children to have at their home.
Being a part of the Home Show also provided students the chance to speak with industry professionals and see what students from other schools had accomplished, said Garvin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.