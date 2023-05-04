LINCOLN – Lincoln High School has purchased its long-awaited food truck, making it the first school in the state to do so.
With the help of School Committee member Mario Carreno and CTE culinary teacher Frank DeCaro, Lincoln schools were able to buy a food truck that previously belonged to five-star luxury hotel, The Ocean House in Watch Hill.
The truck is five years old and has around 5,000 miles on it. It was outfitted by The Ocean House with about $70,000 worth of top-grade kitchen equipment. It is longer than a typical food truck by several feet.
The total cost for the food truck was approximately $115,000 of a $125,000 grant. LHS will use the remaining $10,000 to acquire necessary inspections and permits, and to wrap the truck.
The grant came from the Rhode Island Department of Education as part of the “menu for success” program and the Minority Business Enterprise incubator. Besides Lincoln, 10 other districts with culinary CTE programs received the grant to buy their own food truck.
The School Building Authority, Rhode Island Department of Education and the Rhode Island Department of Administration’s Division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion teamed up last spring to start the minority business enterprise incubator with the goal of helping young entrepreneurs to secure a free MBE certification.
Supt. Larry Filippelli said the food truck isn’t just for culinary students, and that LHS is involving multiple disciplines in the project.
“We already have our graphic design students working on a logo and wrap design for the truck. Our automotive program students can participate in providing regular maintenance and repairs. Our law and public safety pathway students can investigate the proper licensing, permitting and health department regulations required to make it operations.” he said.
Filippelli added that Journalism and Broadcast CTE program students can feature food truck events in the Lions Roar publication, and Design and Engineering CTE students can help design and build exterior shelving for the truck, something that is needed for serving purposes.
DeCaro, who is leading the project, is no stranger to food trucks. He owns and operates his own truck, Frank’s Gourmet.
“He was instrumental in getting this truck,” Filippelli said.
The goal is to have the food truck fully operational by the end of the school year, depending on how long permits and the outside wrapping take. It will, however, be ready to go for next year.
Despite the truck not being open yet, LHS students and staff already have big plans. Once operational, the food truck will be at most LHS events and big sports games.
The culinary students will participate in a food truck competition called the “Commissioner’s Cup” in October, where they will compete against other schools. Town Administrator Phil Gould offered Chase Farm to be the location of the event.
LHS staff and students say they are also hopeful to participate in food truck and concert events at Chase Farm in the future.
