LINCOLN – On Friday, the Rhode Island Department of Education released the results of the 2022 Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System (RICAS), administered to students in grades 3-8 from March to May.
Lincoln students performed slightly better in mathematics than in English language arts (ELA), improving over last year’s scores in math but not in ELA. Despite improved scores in math, more students are not meeting expectations in the subject compared to last year.
In ELA, 98.4 percent, or 1,433 students were tested. Among them, 44.9 percent (496 students) met or exceeded expectations. Further, 41.8 percent of test-takers only partially met expectations and 13.3 percent did not meet expectations.
More students took the test compared to last year, when 98.4 percent (1,311 students) were tested in ELA. Last year, 46.5 percent met or exceeded expectations and 11.1 percent did not.
In math, 1,414 students, or 97 percent, took the test. Four hundred and ninety-seven, or 46 percent, met or exceeded expectations; 41.4 percent only partially met expectations, and 12.6 percent did not meet expectations.
Only 88.8 percent of eligible students took the math exam last year. At that time, 37.3 percent met or exceeded expectations and 16.9 percent did not.
Lincoln’s results are fairly on par with the state.
Statewide data shows a 10-percent increase in participation in both subjects, rising to 98 percent, a significant increase in math proficiency of approximately 7 percent, and a slight decline in ELA of approximately 2 percent.
“The 2022 RICAS results show that while a lot of work remains ahead to get our students back up to speed, Rhode Island is on its way to recovery,” said state Commissioner of Education Angélica Infante-Green in a press release. “We’re encouraged that some districts have returned to their pre-pandemic levels or exceeded them, and that our statewide focus on math instruction and support led to a significant jump in math performance across the state.”
She added, “Rhode Island schools worked diligently to fully return to in-person learning last year, but we know it was not a typical year because COVID-19 still impacted most aspects of education here and across the nation. RIDE will continue to support school leaders to better serve the needs of students and meet the priorities of their communities to help all students recover.”
