LINCOLN – On Friday, the Rhode Island Department of Education released the results of the 2022 Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System (RICAS), administered to students in grades 3-8 from March to May.

Lincoln students performed slightly better in mathematics than in English language arts (ELA), improving over last year’s scores in math but not in ELA. Despite improved scores in math, more students are not meeting expectations in the subject compared to last year.

