LINCOLN – The Town of Lincoln has a brand new website.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said one of his goals since running for office has been to re-launch the town website, streamlining services and making it easier for people to find the information they’re looking for.
The new site marks the end of a months-long process of coordinating with various department heads, determining the content they’d like to include on the new site and migrating everything over from the old one.
Now lincolnri.gov (from lincolnri.org), the website is hosted by CivicPlus, a web developer that specializes in municipal government systems.
“One thing I liked about it is that it doesn’t require an IT director to code the website. Department heads can add their own content, and it’s a lot more user-friendly on our end,” Gould said.
Likewise, he said the site is more user-friendly for residents, and that it’s “a lot easier to navigate, with a much clearer vision.”
For one, he said the website will finally be compatible with mobile devices and tablets. The new site employees widgets to streamline information, and Gould expects department heads to make more regular updates.
“The old website was very tough to navigate on a cellphone, and on an iPad it was clumsy,” he said. “Overall, it was a little confusing.”
CivicPlus has the philosophy that the information people are seeking should be no more than two clicks away.
“It shouldn’t be five minutes of navigating through minutiae to try to find what you’re looking for,” Gould said.
New features of the website include:
An easier-to-use calendar of town meetings and events.
The ability for residents to create their own account or use their Facebook profile to sign-up for notifications on things like trash delays, parking bans, tax bills, expiring business licenses, senior services or parks and recreation programs.
Explanations of town services and a “How Do I…” page to clarify lingering questions;
“Overall, interaction with residents is going to be a lot easier,” said Gould. “It’s going to be big for us, in terms of how we get information out to the public.”
Now that the website is live, he said they can use it for community surveys to poll the residents about various topics. Town meetings will continue to be accessible, he said, by filming as many as possible and posting them along with agenda and other materials.
He encouraged people to create an account on the site, and to stay-tuned as they continue to make updates.
“This is a great starting block, but we’ll be seeking feedback on how we can improve even more,” he said. “We’re all ears over here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.