LINCOLN – The Lincoln Town Council has asked for a higher police/security presence at Lincoln Woods State Park in the wake of a recent shots-fired incident in that area.
Dean Hoxsie, chief law enforcement officer for the Rhode Island Environmental Police, was invited to Tuesday’s council meeting to address security at the park, following the Memorial Day shooting.
Russo said the Saylesville Highlands neighborhood was “shaken up” over the holiday weekend concerning shots-fired hunt for a fleeing armed suspect.
“As you know, this neighborhood abuts Lincoln Woods and residents were seeing a significant police presence in the neighborhood as they searched for the suspect. Some neighbors were suggesting that we shelter in place,” Russo said. “It was troubling.”
He also recalled an incident that occurred last June, when “roughly 50 people, mostly young adults, were involved in a weekend brawl at the beach,” and said he routinely fields complaints during the summer months about excessive music coming from the park.
Providing an overview of park security, Hoxsie said there are at least two environmental police officers patrolling the park on the weekends, and that the Lincoln Police Department helps to fill those details when needed.
He said his officers were dealing with a domestic call on Memorial Day when a single gunshot went off. When they responded to the area, the person who fired the shot had fled into the Saylesville Highlands neighborhood.
“That’s why there were state police and Lincoln police in the area,” he said, explaining that an extensive search took place with K9s, but that the suspect wasn’t located.
They’re still investigating the circumstances of the incident, but Hoxsie said they believe there was a disagreement between two individuals and that one pulled out a firearm and shot into the air.
Hoxsie said last summer’s “beach brawl” started as an argument between two families, but escalated as more folks joined and took sides in the disagreement.
Coming into the first weekend of summer with weather expected to be in the mid-80s, Hoxsie said they’re already planning ahead to ensure the park is safe for visitors. He said they intend to do more patrols through the park, with additional staff and rangers there to notify dispatch of any issues as they come up.
“We’re already looking forward to this weekend to see how we can staff the park as best as we can,” he said.
Councilor Bruce Ogni, a former park policeman, questioned why the park police program was ever disbanded. Back in the day, he said they had eight officers working weekends.
“It was a very proactive law enforcement agency. I can say we had a very good grip on Lincoln Woods at that time,” he said, adding that disbanding the force was a “terrible decision.”
“We made a lot of drug arrests, contraband, open containers … we stopped a lot of problems before they became big problems,” he said.
Hoxsie said the park police disbanded sometime in the late ‘80s. There was a time, he said, when they had close to 100 people on manning the state’s parks, beaches and campgrounds. Now, they have 29.
Unfortunately, he said that staffing change has become Lincoln’s problem. “It’s not an excuse,” he added, committing to continue to work with local and state police to improve safety at Lincoln Woods.
“We’re always available,” he said. “If we need more presence we’ll add another detail. We realize it’s a big area, it’s heavily populated – it can be an animal.”
Ogni thanked Hoxsie, saying, “when people don’t see that presence they’ll do whatever they want.”
Council president Keith Macksoud asked about the process for reporting crimes in the park, and which agencies have jurisdiction there. Hoxsie said it depends on the nature of the call, and the dispatcher.
“We’re often the third agency coming in on our property,” he said, depending on where the call ends up. There are times his department watches other officers enter the park with their lights on, and admitted there’s “definitely a communication issue right now.”
In the case of the shooting incident, he said the call would go to Lincoln police or RISP’s Lincoln barracks. If it goes onto intercity radio, other communities may respond, as was the case with the beach brawl.
Asked about the issue of littering, Hoxsie said the state has a carry-in, carry-out policy, so there aren’t trash receptacles. It’s an ongoing issue, he said, noting that officers have been involved in “heated debates” with people who dump bags of dog poop on the sidewalk believing someone from the park will come pick it up.
Dick Bradbury, representing the residents at Stone Creek Condominiums, commended Hoxsie’s office for their response time when called about issues. His ongoing concern was with loud music at the campsites near Stone Creek.
Hoxsie said he’d speak with the park permitting office, and that they’d try to remind patrons that they’d be asked to leave if their music gets too loud.
"officers have been involved in “heated debates” with people who dump bags of dog poop on the sidewalk believing someone from the park will come pick it up."
Yes, I had that same experience. I saw a dog owner drop a bag on the side of the road and I mentioned it to them and that was their response "Someone will come pick it up." I told them "Yes, you." but I was ignored.
