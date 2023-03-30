LINCOLN – Lincoln officials have distributed money from its municipal affordable housing trust fund to both the Lonsdale Memorial School conversion and Villages at Manville affordable housing projects.
The money in the fund comes from accumulated payments in lieu of affordable units.
Under the town’s current inclusionary zoning ordinance, any proposed residential development calling for five or more units must designate at least 20 percent of the total units as affordable.
As an alternative, developers may pay an in-lieu-of fee, which as of this month, has added up to $341,185. The town must distribute these funds within two years before the state collects the money.
At a March 20 council work session, leaders decided to split the funding between Lonsdale Memorial Holdings and Dakota Partners, the companies behind two affordable housing projects.
Initially, it was proposed that the funds be distributed by unit, then it was suggested that the fund be divided evenly between the two applicants.
Upon further discussion, the council reached a “happy medium” when Councilor Kenneth Pichette made a motion to distribute $120,000 to Lonsdale Memorial Holdings and the rest to Dakota Partners. The council voted unanimously in favor of the decision.
Lonsdale Memorial Holdings is responsible for the proposed Lonsdale Memorial School conversion into apartments. The building is located on the corner of Lonsdale Avenue and Front Street/Route 123, and is expected to hold 26 units, all of which will be considered affordable housing. There will be 20 one-bedroom apartments, four two-bedroom apartments, and two studio apartments.
Dakota Partners, which is working on the 72-unit Villages at Manville, will receive the remaining $221,185.
Villages at Manville, located at 33 Division St., will consist of three buildings holding 24 units each. There will be 18 one-bedroom apartments and 54 two-bedroom apartments. There will also be a “clubhouse” communal space with an exercise room.
Though the entirety of the fund has now been allocated, the town is expecting new money for the fund, since those behind projects currently in the works are set to make payments into it.
