LINCOLN – School officials are looking to add gymnasiums to Lonsdale, Northern, Saylesville and Central Elementary schools. As of now, all four elementary schools use the cafeteria for lunch, physical education and assemblies. According to the Rhode Island Department of Education regulations, these schools have three times less space than they should.
“When a space tries to be both, it ends up being neither,” said School Committee member Mario Carreno during a forum Monday at Lonsdale.
The multipurpose cafeteria results in shorter lunch and physical education periods due to extensive setup and cleaning required before and after lunch.
Melissa Goho, principal at Lonsdale, said they can’t even hold all-school assemblies in the cafeteria/gym due to fire code restrictions.
If the schools have both a gym and cafeteria, the cafeteria can be converted into a learning area to be used before and after lunch, and the gym can be used as a larger, more comfortable assembly space in addition to holding after-school programs.
Renovations to the cafeterias would take place during summers, but since the gyms would be separate structures (like the new LHS Physical Education Center) they can be worked on year-round.
The district is also looking to add science labs to the elementary schools. Officials stated that out of all subjects, Lincoln’s lowest scores are in science. The School Committee attributes this to lack of science spaces and teachers having to continuously convert classrooms into science-appropriate learning environments.
“We are trying to provide a 21st-century education and reach 21st-century goals in a 1950s structure,” said Goho.
Officials anticipate all renovations to cost about $20 million. The town must work quickly to get this project moving, as temporary bonuses expire at the end of 2023.
Officials are in the process of submitting a Stage I application to the Rhode Island Department of Education identifying needs, allowing RIDE to consider approving Lincoln’s application in December. The Town Council would consider a resolution of the bond amount by May to seek General Assembly approval.
The town will then hire an engineer and architect to assess the schools and start designing the new gyms and science labs. The Town Council and School Committee would need to approve the final projects and budgets before Sept. 15.
This November, Lincoln would hold a special election asking voters to approve the $20 million in funding, of which the state would provide at least half.
The finalized plans will be submitted to RIDE for approval in December. If all goes to plan, developers will sign contracts by Dec. 30, and the project would then qualify for an additional 15 percent in state aid. The project would finish, at the latest, in December 2028.
Lincoln would only repay $10 million, which is less than the unanticipated additional aid the high school project received ($10.2 million). This timeline allows the district to begin construction and line up a new bond with the retiring debt, resulting in a $1.1 million annual tax reduction.
Town Council members said residents wouldn’t be paying more in taxes, they would just continue to pay what they are now for the high school, except funds would be directed to the elementary schools instead.
“This proposal is a very manageable and affordable one to ensure that we upgrade and preserve our elementary schools for the next 20 to 30 years,” said School Committee Chairman Joseph Goho, Melissa’s husband.
“We have worked with the town over the years to invest and upkeep our facilities, and our elementary schools are in good condition in other major areas, including heating, roofs and windows, brand new media centers underway, as well as plans to use federal funds to upgrade HVAC and student bathrooms,” he said. “If successful, this bond would allow us to address remaining space and learning needs, as well as enhanced community use for our elementary schools, well into the future.”
