LINCOLN – The town seemed to inch closer to some semblance of normalcy in 2022, with a year of progress on several fronts.
Projects discussed for years finally got off the ground in 2022, from the launch of construction on the Lincoln High School Physical Education Center to the conversion of streetlights.
The biggest event of the year by crowd size, the BeWitched and BeDazzled fall festival, brought thousands to Chase Farm where Disney’s “Hocus Pocus 2” was filmed. The community was able to come together for the Memorial Day Parade and at the town’s farmers market.
The year began with a set of fresh priorities from new Town Administrator Phil Gould. He laid out his goals at the beginning of the year, including the streetlight conversion, tackling aging infrastructure, upgrading litter ordinances, and taking advantage of the town’s new lateral transfer policy for police officers, which resulted in the hiring of several new officers.
In February, the Town Council approved changes to ordinances regarding litter/illegal dumping, enacting stricter punishments for violators. The first three offenders were all found guilty in August.
Lincoln changed the process for repaving local roadways by hiring an outside consultant to run an analysis of every road and sidewalk in town. That data will help guide future paving priorities, starting in the coming year.
The LED streetlight conversion is also expected to be done in early 2023.
Also this year:
• The town launched a new website and Facebook page in an effort to keep residents better informed.
• Preserve Rhode Island completed renovations on the Valentine Whitman Jr. House.
• The Department of Public Works unveiled its new fleet of snow plow trucks, purchased using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
• Federal and state pandemic relief funds were earmarked for sewer/water infrastructure upgrades.
• Voters narrowly approved a ballot question allowing cannabis businesses to open in town.
• The Conservation Commission organized litter cleanups across town, among many other efforts.
• Incumbents in the fall elections all came out on top. Gould was re-elected as town administrator for a four-year term, and the Town Council will remain entirely unchanged.
In other personnel news, Josh Berry was hired to replace longtime Town Planner Al Ranaldi, Cumberland’s Public Works Director Bob Anderson came to Lincoln to serve as chief engineer/superintendent of the Lincoln Water Department in February. Scott Winslow was promoted to director of the town’s Parks and Recreation Department, and Grace Gervais shifted from the town finance department to assistant parks director.
Park programming was expanded at Chase Farm, where residents gathered on several occasions throughout the year for events. In addition to the massive post-Memorial Day celebration, outdoor concert series and food truck nights at the park, the town introduced a small farmers market this year, and the farm hosted BeWitched & Bedazzled in partnership with Friends of Hearthside.
While the pandemic brought the closure of local businesses, hope was rekindled this year as several new shops and restaurants opened up in town. Developments and projects that went on pause for years were allowed to begin again.
Among new businesses are 9Twenty Cafe (in Rhode Island speak, “where Pam’s Front Street Grill used to be”), and the K9 retail shop and enrichment center For the Love of Dogs, also on Front Street. The Fitness Sanctuary, a gym in Saylesville, opened a new smoothie and shake café called The Sanctuary Nutrition Club in September. Northern Souls diner got permission to replace Early Birds in Manville. Poke Bros opened at the Lincoln Mall this year, and a long-vacant lot in the Wake Robin Plaza across the street will soon be home to a BankNewport.
Bally’s Twin River Casino started construction on an expansion, and GEM Plumbing & Heating was granted approval to build an addition on their Lincoln property.
One of Lincoln’s longtime businesses, Knock on Wood Furniture, was lost to a fire on Dec. 1. Despite the tragedy, owner Mike Gordon said he and his family were overwhelmed by community support and promised to reopen in the future.
The following are among the developments that are either under construction or could be soon:
• Construction is well underway on the first phase of the Whipple-Cullen 55+ condominium complex between Old River Road and Route 116.
• Five existing lots have been subdivided into 1- new residential lots off Kendall Drive at the so-called Fairgrounds subdivision.
• A six-lot subdivision has been proposed for the end of Lantern Road.
• A developer has sought the Lincoln Planning Board’s advice concerning the future of a property off New River Road near Mussey Brook Road. One potential plan calls for seven single-family house lots.
There are also several projects proposing smaller numbers of homes.
The State Housing Appeals Board voted to reverse the Lincoln Planning Board’s denial of the Breakneck Hollow housing project. Town leaders have indicated that they intend to fight the reversal to stop the project.
